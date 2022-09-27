Read full article on original website
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned
Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
TV tonight: you’re not hallucinating! Welcome to the world of puppets
Don’t Hug Me Now is a new adults-only spoof of children’s shows. Plus: things get tense in Munich Games. Here’s what to watch this evening
Country diary: A rare floral resident on the cliffs
The Yesnaby cliffs, where waves dash themselves against rock, are also home to quieter natural delights. Turning one’s back to the drama of the sea, one can find – in an otherwise unremarkable patch of boggy ground – an outpost of one of Orkney’s rarest floral residents: the Scottish primrose. It’s a minutely detailed little wildflower, with heart-shaped petals of mauve and gold. The whole plant, roots and all, could fit inside a teacup.
