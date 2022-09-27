ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned

Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Country diary: A rare floral resident on the cliffs

The Yesnaby cliffs, where waves dash themselves against rock, are also home to quieter natural delights. Turning one’s back to the drama of the sea, one can find – in an otherwise unremarkable patch of boggy ground – an outpost of one of Orkney’s rarest floral residents: the Scottish primrose. It’s a minutely detailed little wildflower, with heart-shaped petals of mauve and gold. The whole plant, roots and all, could fit inside a teacup.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy