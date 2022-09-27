Read full article on original website
Bertucci anchoring NIU’s bumper squad
Francesca “Franki” Bertucci stands out in NIU volleyball, whether it be the jersey she dons on game days or her playmaking abilities from the back row. Bertucci, a sophomore libero and defensive specialist for the Huskies, continues to build on her freshman campaign from last year that ended with a selection to the Mid-American Conference’s All-Freshman Team.
DeKalb day planner: Oct. 1
If you’re unsure what to do for fun over the weekend, here are some events happening this Saturday in DeKalb. This exhibit, created in collaboration with the Center for Southeast Asian Studies, looks into the significance of performance in Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and Burma, ranging from popular music to traditional dance.
NIU drops the ball on programs for transfer students
NIU prides itself in being a great place for transfer students but does little for them once they arrive on campus. Across the United States, many students choose to attend a community college before transferring to a university. 31% of community college students transfer to a 4-year university, according to inside higher ed.
NIU Homecoming Block Party to be held in downtown DeKalb
NIU’s 115th homecoming will introduce over 40 festivities and events to welcome home Huskies in a week of celebration. The Huskies Homecoming Block Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 on Second Street and Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. The block party is hosted jointly by NIU and the DeKalb community. Admission to the event is free.
Behind New Hall’s new name: Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex
DeKALB – On Oct. 7, the NIU community will hold a ceremony in honor of New Hall being renamed the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, which will contain Patterson Hall East and Patterson Hall West. The change is being made to honor Fanny Ruth Patterson, the first African American to...
COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic to be held at the NIU Convocation Center
DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday at the NIU Convocation Center. Those who would like to receive a booster vaccine must wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving it (refer to your COVID vaccine card). Booster vaccines will be available for those who have received their first series of vaccines and who are 12 and older. People 12 and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine.
This Is My Brave to host performances at Egyptian Theatre
DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will be hosting a night of performances dedicated to discussing mental health on Oct.13 at 7 p.m. Brought to you by the DeKalb chapter of This Is My Brave, an organization that uses storytelling to talk about mental health, the proceeds of the show will go towards mental health services in DeKalb County.
New student code of conduct discussed at Faculty Senate Meeting
The new NIU student code of conduct was discussed during the Faculty Senate meeting on Wednesday. The new student code of conduct, which has been worked on and refined since last year, has been adopted by the Office of Student Conduct as of Aug. 2. This updated version aims to be more comprehensive and easier to read for faculty and students.
Tails Pet of the Week: Pumpkin
DeKALB – The Tails Humane Society pet of the week is Pumpkin. Pumpkin is a black, mixed breed dog that is almost two years old. After arriving at Tails earlier this year in rough shape, Pumpkin is now healthy enough to be adopted into a tender, caring family. Pumpkin’s favorite activity is to play with humans and other dogs alike, exuding a happy and friendly personality. She is looking for a home that is absent of small animals and young children so she can be her best, outgoing self.
DeKalb Park District to host Halloween house decorating contest
DeKALB – Get ready to design your house as frightening as possible because the third annual DeKalb Halloween House Decorating Contest is here!. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Overall Theme, Best Special effects, Scariest, and People’s Choice. Staff members will judge all displays on Oct. 19, between 4:00-10:30 p.m.
Sycamore Police: Motorcyclist killed in automobile accident
On Monday, an accident between a motorcycle and an automobile left one person deceased at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Mercantile Drive. Sycamore Police and Fire departments responded to the incident around 4:36 p.m. Monday. There were two passengers in a 2017 GMC Arcadia and one person on a...
DeKalb Public Library to offer free family portraits
DeKALB– The DeKalb Public Library is offering free family portraits with a professional photographer. Patrons are offered 15 minute time slots, and will get three to five quality family photos taken. This event will be held on Sunday between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Photographer Jesus Galindo will be...
