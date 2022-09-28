Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Chief Executive Of Distressed Crypto Lender Celsius Alex Mashinsky Resigns
The chief executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius has called it quits. Alex Mashinsky, the head of Celsius, tendered a letter of resignation to the firm’s Board of Directors. His abrupt departure is more noticeable as Celsius still struggles to repay creditors following its bankruptcy. Mashinsky Steps Down As...
CoinDesk
Genesis Sales, Trading Chief Ballensweig Joins Exodus From Crypto Lender
The exodus from Genesis Trading continued Wednesday as co-Head of Sales and Trading Matt Ballensweig announced his departure from the crypto lending desk, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars during this year’s crypto contagion. Ballensweig said in a tweet that he will remain an adviser to Genesis “for...
coingeek.com
FTX.US loses president, wins auction for Voyager’s digital assets
FTX has won the auction for Voyager Digital’s digital assets, while the president of the cryptocurrency exchange’s United States-facing operation is the latest to trigger his ejection seat. Late Monday, Voyager announced that West Realm Shires Inc, aka the Bahamas-based FTX’s U.S.-facing offshoot FTX.US, had submitted “the highest...
fintechfutures.com
Celsius appoints interim CEO as founder Alex Mashinsky resigns
US crypto firm Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July, has appointed Chris Ferraro as interim CEO after co-founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky announced his resignation on Tuesday. Ferraro, who was previously chief financial officer (CFO) at the firm, will also become chief restructuring officer (CRO). Prior to Celsius,...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Considers Buying Bankrupt Crypto Lending Firm Celsius as CEO Alex Mashinsky Steps Down
FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing acquiring an interest in beleaguered crypto lender Celsius Network as he sets out bailing out industry players pummeled by the bear market. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Bankman-Fried considers bidding on the properties of Celsius albeit it is...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
CoinDesk
Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M
Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Assigned Sell-Equivalent Stock Rating by Wells Fargo on Competition Risk
Coinbase Global (COIN) was assigned an underweight stock recommendation by Wells Fargo Thursday as the bank sees increased global competition eating into the crypto exchange's market share and lower retail fees eroding profitability. The company's path to sustainable profitability will be challenging given the above dynamics, and effects of the...
coinchapter.com
CRO plunges further as Crypto.com secures regulatory approval in France
Crypto.com has announced the approval of its operating license in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Additionally, CRO, the native token of Cronos Chain developed by Crypto.com, has not responded to the recent development. As of press time, the token is trading at $0.1098, which has...
zycrypto.com
FTX Bags Voyager Digital Assets After Highly Competitive Bidding Process
FTX has won the bid to absorb cash-beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital, beating crypto exchanges Binance and CrossTower. According to a Monday announcement, FTX won after placing a $1.422 billion bid, with Voyager describing the sale as “the best alternative for Voyager stakeholders.” Details as to how much its two other competitors offered were not disclosed.
forkast.news
Markets: XRP jumps amid court ruling against SEC, Bitcoin gains, Ether sole loser in crypto top 10
Bitcoin edged higher to remain above US$19,000 in early Friday morning trading in Asia, after fluctuating around that resistance level all week. Ether dipped, while XRP led the gainers among the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price rises above US$20,000, XRP rebounds, Ether rallies
Bitcoin rallied above US$20,000 in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, along with almost all the top 10 coins by market capitalization. XRP rebounded from losses in the morning. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 6.94% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$20,213 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, after hitting...
forkast.news
Pound Sterling
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. ‘World’s dumbest’ crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
CoinDesk
Compute North Files for Bankruptcy as Crypto-Mining Data Center Owes up to $500M
Compute North, one of the largest operators of crypto-mining data centers, filed for bankruptcy and revealed that its CEO stepped down as the rout in cryptocurrency prices weighs on the industry. The company filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and owed...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
forkast.news
Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference
The first day of this year’s TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency conference kicked off Wednesday in Singapore, its second edition as an in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. If the virus failed to put a damper on the 2021 event at the peak of pandemic peril last year, its...
dailycoin.com
Cryptex Finance to launch NFT Index Token, Powered by Chainlink Labs and Coinbase Cloud
Cryptex Finance, the DAO specializing in providing DeFi users exposure to the crypto market, announced today its new token JPEGz powered by Chainlink Labs and CoinBase Cloud, during a keynote at Smartcon 2022 in New York City. JPEGz will be an index token to give users exposure to the NFT market.
forkast.news
Are stablecoins like Tether ready for regulatory scrutiny?
Lawmakers and regulators around the world have been racing to craft rules and regulations for stablecoins, and the recent collapse of the Terra UST algorithmic stablecoin has served as a tailwind to push the agenda forward. At a supranational level, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) was compelled to release a statement that cautioned: “The recent turmoil in crypto-asset markets highlights the importance of progressing ongoing work of the FSB and the international standard-setting bodies to address the potential financial stability risks posed by crypto-assets, including so-called stablecoins.”
decrypt.co
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Support to Five New Blockchains
The company also announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to streamline the movement of USDC across networks. Circle, the company behind the world’s second largest stablecoin, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be making USDC available on five additional blockchains. By early next year, USDC will be compatible with...
tipranks.com
16 Banking Firms Settle SEC’s Probe of Banned Messaging for $1.1B
16 banks have agreed to pay penalties of more than $1.1 billion related to the SEC’s allegations that their employees broke record-keeping rules by using messaging applications like WhatsApp. A number of banking companies have agreed to pay penalties of $1.1 billion for allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct, and...
