BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees will discuss possible new regulations tonight pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.” District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda items refer to fentanyl and Narcan. On Sept. 9, a student at Chipman Junior High was arrested for alleged possession of the highly potent synthetic opioid, and a campus supervisor was hospitalized for possible exposure to the drug. Tuesday’s school board meeting also comes days after the California Department of Public Health issued a warning to school districts across the state about new forms of fentanyl — including so-called “rainbow” fentanyl, made to look like candy. The state agency also urged school district and county schools superintendents, as well as charter school administrators, to develop policies regarding the handling and administration of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan.

We want to know: Are local school districts doing enough to combat opioid use?

They are doing what they can. Parents need to talk with their children Jennifer Rawlins Fernberg, Facebook User

Narcan should be in EVERY classroom. It’s easy to use, it doesn’t harm you if you are not actively experiencing an opioid overdose & it can literally save a life. Toya Mitchell, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

