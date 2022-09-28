Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
nashvilleguru.com
Cider Brunch
Cider Brunch, an exclusive four-course brunch and cider pairing from Diskin Cider at JW Marriott Nashville with two seatings, takes place Saturday or Sunday, October 15-16, 2022, at noon each day. This exclusive and intimate experience will include guided tastings provided by JW Marriott’s Stompin’ Grounds Chef de Cuisine Mary Santos and the Diskin Cider Master Distiller. Each thoughtful course will be paired with a different delicious craft cider to further enhance the flavor profiles of each dish. Tickets are $65 per person and include a four-course brunch, four cider pairings, and valet parking.
nashvilleguru.com
A Look Inside: Scout’s Pub Midtown
Scout’s Pub, the modern Southern gastropub out of Franklin, opened its second location in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The concept comes from A. Marshall Hospitality, the team behind over 10 family-owned restaurants, including Puckett’s and Deacon’s New South. Scout’s Pub Midtown took over the space previously occupied by Louie’s Wine Dive in the retail section of Skyhouse. Nashville Guru stopped by to get a look inside.
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Haunted Nashville: The Ghost Of Hank Williams Seen At The Ryman Auditorium And The Streets Of Music City
On any given Friday or Saturday night, thousands of people pack the streets of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, flowing in and out of the honky tonks, listening to the sounds of the bands from the windows on the street, or catching a show at the world-famous Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
dornob.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
smokeybarn.com
What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
Comments / 0