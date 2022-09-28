ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Independent

Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands

“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
BoardingArea

Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable

Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
Black Enterprise

Jetstar Passengers Applaud Woman Being Kicked Off Flight After Fight Over Window Seat

A Jetstar flight of passengers came together to cheer one woman who was removed from the flight after fighting over a window seat. The New York Post reported that an Australian woman was filmed lashing out at passengers during a flight from Phuket to Sydney. She was upset that she was seated in an aisle seat, not the window. In a rage, the woman started hurling insults at the crowd.
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
The Independent

Resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain sparks debate about treatment of ‘maids’ in Singapore

A resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain on a trip to Singapore has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of foreign domestic workers.The footage, which has gone viral on Twitter, was first released in 2018 during an episode of the late celebrity chef’s food and travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In the clip, Bourdain could be seen eating with three locals in Singapore and talking about how many people in the country have maids.“Everybody’s got a maid, looking after their child at home,” one woman said. “So maids are kind of like the opiate of the...
