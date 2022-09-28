Read full article on original website
ray b
3d ago
This is the most incompetent president in the history of America. Any leader knows that if you are going to give weapons to another country you need to keep track of your inventory and start replacing them especially when they're is a higher probability of war. This will get our troops killed if they need weapons if they do go to war and don't have enough for themselves. Biden doesn't care because hunter won't be going just everyone else's kids.
Reply
20
Stephen Black
2d ago
In past conflicts, the US manufacturing base switched from consumer goods to munitions. Harder to do now that we outsourced manufacturing to China.
Reply(3)
6
VOTE BLUE/TRUMP LOST
2d ago
NOT TRUE. Running out of weapons that we don't care about if they use. Please we have plenty of fire power at home and not giving it away
Reply(1)
3
