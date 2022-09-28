Read full article on original website
Suns star Devin Booker goes full spin zone on Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams beef
There has been a lot of talk surrounding DeAndre Ayton and his supposed beef with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. This is especially after Ayton himself revealed that the last time he spoke with Williams was during their Game 7 loss in the West Semis against the Dallas Mavericks — that they haven’t exchanged a single word all summer long.
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
1 Trail Blazers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Portland Trail Blazers and their players are gearing up for the 2022-23 season now that training camp is officially underway. The Trail Blazers starting lineup was decimated by injuries last season, and it resulted in them missing out on the playoffs entirely. But with the new season nearly upon us, the hope is that a clean bill of health will allow Portland to make it back to the postseason this year.
REPORT: Woj drops bombshell on Celtics coach Ime Udoka using ‘crude language’ toward female subordinate
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Boston Celtics’ decision to slap Ime Udoka with a season-long suspension for having an affair with a female staffer. This development turned out to be a very polarizing issue, with fans and pundits alike taking opposing views with regard to the severity of the punishment. As […] The post REPORT: Woj drops bombshell on Celtics coach Ime Udoka using ‘crude language’ toward female subordinate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing
Former “The Jump” host Rachel Nichols was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the situation.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games
The Golden State Warriors are kicking off their 2022-23 NBA season with a slate of preseason games in Japan. Klay Thompson made the trip with the team but knew that he would likely not play in either contest against the Washington Wizards. Thompson is sitting out the NBA’s Japan Games to ensure he is completely […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Lakers would be 2023 NBA title favorite if they signed DeMar DeRozan instead of trading for Russell Westbrook
Coming off a highly dramatic roller coaster of a season where they failed to make the play-in tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to turn things around quickly in 2023. It would be a grave understatement to say that the Russell Westbrook experiment failed them last year and there’s no certainty that’ll change anytime soon.
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down
The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder. […] The post The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 potential trade candidates for Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves executed arguably one of the biggest trades in the offseason as they acquired All-Star center Rudy Gobert. That was a bit surprising from a fan’s perspective because there was no inkling that Minnesota was interested to give up the full house for another star big man alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. Depth will be […] The post 2 potential trade candidates for Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s gonna be amazing’: Obi Toppin gushes over new Knicks teammate he’s excited to play with
The New York Knicks are coming off a less than ideal 2021-22 season after finishing six games out of a play-in spot with a 37-45 record. Julius Randle slumped hard after an All-Star 2020-21 campaign, and the rest of the Knicks supporting cast couldn’t pick up the lefty’s slack, including Obi Toppin, Randle’s primary backup, who failed to carve out a bigger role for himself two years after being selected eighth overall in the draft. But one of the Knicks’ latest additions in particular could perhaps unlock Toppin’s considerable potential.
Everything to know from Week 1 of Lakers training camp
The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers have completed their first week of training camp under head coach Darvin Ham. The week in El Segundo has included culture-setting film sessions, jovial shooting contests, Kendrick Nunn playing basketball, taped rectangles on the floor, new terminology, uncertainty over Russell Westbrook’s role, and amusing Patrick Beverley soundbites. Let’s run through it (in no particular order).
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center […] The post Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s not quite ready’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Klay Thompson sitting out Warriors’ Japan tune-up games
The Golden State Warriors secured a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in Japan on Friday as the defending champs continued with their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign. Klay Thompson was unable to suit up for the exhibition matchup, however, and it has now been revealed that the five-time All-Star will also be […] The post ‘He’s not quite ready’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Klay Thompson sitting out Warriors’ Japan tune-up games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The MVP candidate in Thunder youngster Chet Holmgren’s ear about dealing with season-ending injury
Fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder had high hopes after they nabbed Chet Holmgren with the second pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. A basketball unicorn in every sense of the word, Holmgren has immense potential as a shot-creating big and elite shot-blocker. The 20-year old’s skills were in full display back in Summer League, and it appeared as if he would play a crucial part in lifting the Thunder out of the dregs of the NBA this upcoming season.
3 reasons Mavs won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Dallas Mavericks are a championship contender in the 2022-23 NBA season and will be for as long as 23-year-old superstar Luka Doncic is a member of the franchise. That said, there are some questions beyond that this season. After making the Western Conference Finals last year, is a Mavs NBA Finals appearance on the horizon? Or, going further is a Mavs championship in the cards this season? Unfortunately for Mavs fans, several things are working against the team that will likely preclude them from making — let alone winning the 2023 NBA Finals. Here are three reasons the Mavs won’t win the 2023 NBA championship.
Luka Doncic vocal on 1 major change for Mavs ahead of 2022-23
The Dallas Mavericks made a few big moves in the offseason as they look to bounce back on what was an ultimately disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite losing out to the eventual champions Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, however, there’s no denying that there’s also a lot to be proud of for Luka […] The post Luka Doncic vocal on 1 major change for Mavs ahead of 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ime Udoka on his way out of Celtics amid season-long suspension?
On Friday, ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s “crude” behavior toward a female subordinate. Apparently, this transpired even before his illicit affair with the female staffer, and it was also a major consideration in the team’s decision to slap him with a year-long suspension.
Rockets news: Bruno Fernando converted to two-way contract
The Houston Rockets made a step towards solidifying their opening night roster by converting Bruno Fernando’s deal to a two-way contract. Before the move the Rockets had 18 guaranteed contracts, three above the league maximum, one two-way contract and a couple of non guaranteed deals, once of whom was Fernando.
