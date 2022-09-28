Michael "Mickey" Mark Bodine was born in Tacoma, Washington. He was one of 14 siblings to his parents, Elmer Rex Bodine and Mary Elizabeth Arends. After school, Mike worked in the mills of the Oregon Coast and married his partner for life Peggy Bodine (6/8/42-7/1/2022). They soon after adopted their son Fred Bodine. They moved to the Centralia area to work in the lumber mills and mobile home industry. Later in life, he enjoyed full time RVing up and down the Pacific Coast, finally settling down in Centralia, Washington. He will be greatly missed.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO