Pirates Beat Mules in ‘Ugly’ Win
ADN (Q2) — Lane Johnson 2-yard run, PAT blocked. ADN (Q3) — Jaxon Dunnagan 3-yard run, Two-point failed. Rushing: ADN — Johnson 9/18; WAH — Zakkary Carlson 24/84, Dominic Curl 9/20. Passing: ADN — Johnson 7-15/77; WAH — Brodie Avalon 4-9/33. Receiving: ADN —...
Chronicle
Beavers Drop First Game to No. 1 Cruisers
T90 (Q1) — Randy Marti 1-yard run, two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) — Dylan Spicer 82-yard run, two-point failed. T90 (Q3) — Spicer 80-yard run, two-point conversion. Rushing: EAT — Kralick 17/135/3TD; T90 — Spicer 23/241/2TD, Marti 8/22/TD. Passing: EAT — Kralick 0-2/0; T90 — Cody...
Chronicle
Riverhawks Roll Past Loggers
TOL (Q1) — Austin Norris 33-yard pass to Geoffrey Glass, PAT good. TOL (Q2) — Glass 7-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Trevin Gale 36-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Norris 3-yard run, PAT failed. ONY (Q3) — Kayden Mozingo 45-yard run,...
Chronicle
Mountaineers’ Road Trip to Beach Ends In Victory
Rushing: RAI — Jake Meldrum 10/89/2 TDs, Jared Sprouffske 8/52. Receiving: RAI — Hunter Howell 8/122/2 TDs, John Kenney 5/82/1 TD, Sprouffske 2/18. The Rainier football team got itself into the win column far from home Friday, bussing to the coast and beating Ilwaco 38-14. Jake Meldrum threw...
Chronicle
Titans Hand T-Wolves First Loss of the Season in Rout
PWV (Q1) — Blake Howard 1-yard run, PAT good. PWV (Q1) — Kolton Fluke 34-yard pass to Derek Fluke, PAT failed. PWV (Q1) — Garrett Keaton blocked punt recovery, 14-yard return, Two-point conversion. PWV (Q2) — Howard 10-yard run, two-point failed. PWV (Q2) — Wil Clements...
Chronicle
Warriors Pick Up First League Win Over Tigers
ROC (Q1) — Tate Quarnstrom 1-yard run, two-point conversion. ROC (Q1) — Quarnstrom 32-yard pass to Ashton Rodriguez, PAT failed. CEN (Q3) — Kellen Rooklidge 6-yard run, two-point failed. ROC (Q3) — Quarnstrom 22-yard pass to Brady Baird, PAT good. ROC (Q4) — Jack Dane intercepted...
Chronicle
Bearcats Dominate Their Way to First Win over T-Birds in 13 Years
WFW (Q1) — Tucker Land 9-yard run, PAT good. WFW (Q1) — Gavin Fugate 10-yard pass to Gage Brumfield, PAT good. WFW (Q2) — Fugate 56-yard pass to Cameron Amoroso, PAT good. WFW (Q2) — Evan Stajduhar 5-yard run, PAT good. TUM (Q3) — Luke Reid...
Chronicle
Pirates Shut Out Ocosta on the Road
Behind another dominant possession effort, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Ocosta on the beach, 4-0, Wednesday evening. The Pirates outshot the Wildcats, 16-2, and though started off a bit slow after the road trip, found their groove midway through the first half. Destiny Roller got the scoring action started...
Preview Capsules: A No. 1 Comes to Town, and Another Goes Far, Far Away
Would you perhaps be interested in multiple matchups that will help establish the various pecking orders in Lewis and Thurston Counties and make the emerging playoff picture all the clearer? Well, then do I have a slate of games for you. To the matchups:. THURSDAY. Winlock at Sound Christian (In...
Chronicle
Shake-Ups in AP Poll Set Up Two SW Washington Showdowns
After Royal's upset defeat at the hands of Lynden Christian, a new No. 1 has taken over the 1A poll, and sets up a showdown in Stone City this weekend. Elsewhere in 2A, No. 2 Tumwater will play host to a ranked W.F. West squad looking to unseat the perennial power.
Chronicle
In Focus: Turf Goes in at Centralia College Multisport Athletics Complex
Construction of the long-awaited multipurpose athletics complex at Centralia College is on track for completion at the end of October, the college confirmed this week. The college broke ground on the field in spring 2022. All that’s left for crews to complete is the finishing touches, including finishing turf installation...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 1, 2022
• SCOTT WAYNE DONLEY, 70, University Place, died Sept. 18 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • LINDA FANTZ ARTHURS, 68, Centralia, died Sept. 17 at home. A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 8 at Chehalis Foursquare Church. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Chronicle
Lewis County Honors Gary Stamper One Year After His Death
Thursday marked a year since the death of Lewis County District 3 Commissioner Gary Stamper. A longtime public educator and basketball coach, he was elected in 2014. He passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 67. A beloved character in the courthouse, Stamper was known for his emotional intelligence and ability to build bridges, said Lewis County Manager Erik Martin.
Chronicle
Lazy H.K. Rodeo Winter Series to Return in Silver Creek
There are only two rules at the Lazy H.K. Bar Ranch in Silver Creek: no dogs and no underage drinking. Though, the latter is only upheld through an honor system. Otherwise, this lawless Lewis County rodeo venue is sure to thrill all kinds during its return on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. with the first show of the Winter Series, a monthly event that will be held until next summer.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Michael Bodine May 7, 1943-Aug. 11, 2022
Michael "Mickey" Mark Bodine was born in Tacoma, Washington. He was one of 14 siblings to his parents, Elmer Rex Bodine and Mary Elizabeth Arends. After school, Mike worked in the mills of the Oregon Coast and married his partner for life Peggy Bodine (6/8/42-7/1/2022). They soon after adopted their son Fred Bodine. They moved to the Centralia area to work in the lumber mills and mobile home industry. Later in life, he enjoyed full time RVing up and down the Pacific Coast, finally settling down in Centralia, Washington. He will be greatly missed.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Perkins: 1992-2022
Kyle Robert Perkins, 30, was taken far too soon in a tragic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Colleen Sharkey; father, Rob Perkins; brother, John Sharkey; and many other extended family members on both the Sharkey and Perkins sides. Kyle was raised in...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Irene Carter: 1929-2022
Irene Carter went to her heavenly home on Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 93 in Olympia, Washington. She was born July 1, 1929 to Amasa (Nick) and Hazel Nichols. She met the love of her life Clyde Carter, who was home from leave in the U.S. Army during WWII, and they married in 1947. They raised five children together and created lots of fun memories for their children and grandchildren.
