Hurricane Ian leaves 2.2 million without power in Florida
Hurricane Ian has made its way through Florida leaving 2.2 million people without power. The hurricane has caused extensive damage and is expected to touch down in South Carolina next.
Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll rises to 17
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on Friday because of a road washout in Manatee County and a 71-year-old man who died of head injuries when he fell off a roof while putting up rain shutters on Wednesday. Many of the other deaths were drownings, including a 68-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean by a wave.
Hurricane Ian Thursday update
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. At least four people in Florida were confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina ahead of another landfall Friday.
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON - A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State's gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The first day...
Enhanced drivers license fees to increase in Washington state
Beginning Oct. 1, enhanced drivers licenses in Washington state will cost $18, an increase of $3. The increase will help fund "Move Ahead Washington," a state transportation package signed into law earlier in 2022.
US Highway 2 in western Washington reopened after forced closure from the Bolt Creek Fire
WASHINGTON - U.S. 2 is reopened west of Skykomish with reduced speed zones. WSDOT is warning drivers that the highway is near an active fire and to be alert of first responders in the area. The Bolt Creek Fire is 28% contained and has burned 12,070 acres. Last updated: Sept....
Washington minimum wage rises to $15.74 an hour in 2023
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced the minimum wage for Washington State workers will increase by $1.25 in January 2023, up to $15.74 per hour. State minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Employers may pay 85 percent of minimum wage to workers aged 14...
Weekend Forecast
After some patchy fog to start the day, we clear out by Friday afternoon, with daytime highs that will head up a bit into the mid to upper 60's and low 70's. High pressure builds in across the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, delivering plenty of sunshine and 70° temperatures that continue into next week.
