ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 27

NefudGetInHere
2d ago

Nadine couldn’t lead a dog walk. Can we stop electing wannabe actors? I know your GQP voters love your daytime stories, but some actual leadership would be refreshing.

Reply(3)
9
Steve Beeman
2d ago

if camp hope was by her home .... she would have had a plan A long time ago.

Reply
12
debbie Olguin
3d ago

let the sheriff take care of it. ozzies the best

Reply(10)
13
Related
ncwlife.com

Ethical question raised about Spokane's council redistricting process

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Redistricting Board has spent months redrawing city council maps to equalize populations between three voting districts, but one member is questioning the ethics of allowing the last-minute addition of a fourth map by Councilor Zack Zappone. “This just doesn’t feel right,” said Jennifer...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Ozzie's plans for Camp Hope, kudos for tax credits; and local political mapmaking

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing behind his plans to remove the Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The county prosecutor's office, Knezovich says, is working on a warrant of abatement for the camp that should be completed in about 20 days. Some conservatives, including two on the Spokane City Council, have voiced support for the sheriff's plan, but many progressives have raised concerns about the moral, legal and logistical implications of forcibly displacing more than 600 homeless people in a city without adequate shelter space. State agencies have said they also want to see the campers moved but need more time to make sure each camper is placed in safe and secure housing — a process that could take months. The sheriff — who has not been to Camp Hope himself — says he would be fine holding off on the sweep if state agencies pledged to move every camper within a month. But two months? No way, Knezovich says. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Camp Hope
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill lawsuit illustrates baseless fears of transitional housing

Spokane’s West Hills neighborhood residents are up in arms over Catholic Charities Eastern Washington’s (CCEW) plan to purchase and convert the Quality Inn on Sunset Highway into a homeless supportive housing project called the “Catalyst Project.”. While this distaste towards our unhoused neighbors is a common sentiment,...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Commission Chair, Sheriff address economy, public funding in 2022 State of the County Address

SPOKANE, Wash. - Chair of the Spokane County Commission Mary Kuney took the stage at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver the 2022 State of the County Address. Commissioner Kuney's main focus was talking about various investments in county programs across the scope of county government, and the state of the county's economy–which she described as being in a good place.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit

At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane fall events happening this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s. Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend....
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy