‘We Are Not Rich:' A Couple Share One Money Tip That Lets Them Travel Full Time — on Land and Sea

American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound
American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
Facebook Scrambles to Escape Stock's Death Spiral as Users Flee, Sales Drop
Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500. The company's problems are mounting, whether it's the ad hit from Apple's iOS changes or the growing threat posed by TikTok. "I'm not sure there's a...
Amsterdam considers banning ‘cannabis tourists’ from its coffee shops
Fed up with stoned visitors and worried by hard-drug criminality, the mayor wants to clean up the city. But will it work?
Disney Names Alisa Bowen President of Disney+ as It Prepares to Launch Ad Tier
Alisa Bowen has been tapped to take on the top mantle of the Disney+ subscription service. She is expected to lead Disney+'s launch of its ad-supported tier as well as the promotion of the service and its slate of content. The Walt Disney Company has named its Alisa Bowen president...
The Fed has the world in its hands — and its aggressive moves are creating global economic chaos that could come back and hurt the US
The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes have the world's central banks scrambling to keep up. A strong dollar puts others in a lose-lose: fight inflation and slow growth, or allow prices to continue surging. Countries are largely choosing the former, and widespread slowing could worsen the US's own slump. As...
Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn
The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
