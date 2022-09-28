ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2

A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Ozone Park, NY
NBC New York

Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School

A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire

A suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Chelsea has been brought back to the city after being located more than 250 miles away in New Hampshire, police said Friday. Suspect Travis Forbes, 34, is facing murder charges for knifing victim Jamal Burton, 38, during the Aug. 31 attack, police said. Forbes had fled to New Hampshire and was arrested in the Granite State on Sept. 8, cops said. He was ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Clayton Powell Jr.
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 suspects taken into custody after shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say two suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with resident who woke up to the investigation outside their doors. "There was a helicopter flying above our home for quite some time," one person said. "I was sleeping at a quarter to nine, and I heard a lot of helicopters. I don't know what happened until I got up this morning," said Rhodesia Conyers. Officers responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Kosciuszko Street and Broadway. When they arrived, they arrested one man who had a gun on him. They also found...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Harlem#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Queens Shootings
International Business Times

17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms

A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy