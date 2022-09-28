Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2
A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
NBC New York
Suspect in ‘Barbaric' EMS Veteran Slaying Had Prior Connection to Queens Stationhouse
Grief and heartache were on full display outside of a Queens EMS stationhouse, as New York City paid tribute to a 9/11 first responder who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on an Astoria sidewalk. A memorial continued to grow on Friday for veteran EMS Lieutenant...
2 arrested after robbing NY bishop, wife of $1M in jewelry during sermon
John Annese, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News (TNS) Authorities busted two suspects early Wednesday for the wild caught-on-camera armed hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during his Sunday sermon two months ago, with the high-profile clergyman cheering the clearing of his name. The fugitive defendants, both 23...
NBC New York
Bronx Rapper Arrested in $100,000 NYC Post Office Heist, Head Bashing of Worker
Officers arrested a man Thursday accused of pistol-whipping a postal worker and forcing her to open a safe inside a Bronx post office building in a brazen morning robbery of $100,000 earlier this month. Elhorin Yisreal, 44, was taken into custody more than three weeks after surveillance cameras captured the...
NBC New York
Woman in Brutal Stranger Beatdown at JFK Airport Train Hub Loses Vision in Eye
A merciless pre-dawn attack at a Queens train station that caused a woman to lose vision in one of her eyes has resulted in an attempted murder charge for the man arrested in the assault, prosecutors announced Friday. The brutal beatdown -- caught on camera -- showed the moment airport...
NBC New York
Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School
A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire
A suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Chelsea has been brought back to the city after being located more than 250 miles away in New Hampshire, police said Friday. Suspect Travis Forbes, 34, is facing murder charges for knifing victim Jamal Burton, 38, during the Aug. 31 attack, police said. Forbes had fled to New Hampshire and was arrested in the Granite State on Sept. 8, cops said. He was ...
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
3 sought after woman killed in car attack during Queens street brawl
The NYPD is searching for multiple people after a woman was fatally mowed down in a car attack in Queens last weekend. Police released new video of the trio Friday in the killing of 31-year-old Tiara Graham, of Brooklyn.
NYPD: 2 suspects taken into custody after shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police say two suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with resident who woke up to the investigation outside their doors. "There was a helicopter flying above our home for quite some time," one person said. "I was sleeping at a quarter to nine, and I heard a lot of helicopters. I don't know what happened until I got up this morning," said Rhodesia Conyers. Officers responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Kosciuszko Street and Broadway. When they arrived, they arrested one man who had a gun on him. They also found...
Bronx man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing wife during dispute
A Bronx man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife during a dispute in her Westchester home, authorities announced Friday.
FDNY EMS lieutenant stabbed to death by man in Queens, suspect in custody
A suspect has been taken into custody after a 61-year-old on-duty FDNY Emergency Medical Services lieutenant was stabbed to death in Queens Thursday.
International Business Times
17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms
A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
fox5ny.com
Rapper Lil Zay Osama arrested in NYC after leaving machinegun inside rideshare: Feds
NEW YORK - A rapper known as "Lil Zay Osama" was arrested in New York City on Thursday after he allegedly left a machinegun inside a rideshare car, according to federal prosecutors. Authorities say the rapper, whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, was picked up at a hotel by the...
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
Police ID woman, 22, whose remains were found in suitcases at her Brooklyn apartment
Police conducting a wellness check last Wednesday afternoon discovered Johnson’s remains inside her sixth-floor apartment at Linwood Street and Atlantic Avenue.
fox5ny.com
High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC
NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
NBC New York
Man Dies in NY Shooting; 5-Year-Old Struck While Riding Bike Airlifted to Hospital
A 29-year-old man died and a 5-year-old boy injured after a shooting on a Newburgh street late Thursday evening, police in Orange County said Friday. Gunfire near Washington Street and Clark Street alerted nearby officers who were on patrol in the area. They arrived at the scene a few minutes after 7 p.m., the department said.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
WATCH: Suspect riding moped seen shooting gun into Bronx park, 2 sought
Police released video Wednesday of a suspect seen shooting his gun while riding on a moped with another man in the Bronx on Sunday.
