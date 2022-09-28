ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 3rd

HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction. The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland’s Dorchester County, at first drew little...
States deploy about 2,500 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – Nearly two dozen states are sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal immigration officials grapple with an unprecedented surge of undocumented migrants. The deployments, which were requested by the U.S. Department of Defense, call for up to 2,500 National Guard members...
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for proving that tiny particles could retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon once doubted but now being explored for potential real-world applications such as encrypting information. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser...
