Daily Californian
UC Berkeley breaks ground on ‘unified space’ for CDSS
Since the formation of UC Berkeley’s division of Computing, Data Science and Society, or CDSS, students and faculty alike have urged for the establishment of their own physical place on campus. The groundbreaking of the Gateway on Friday — the new home of CDSS slated to open in the...
Daily Californian
Campus McNair scholars, directors reflect on 'devastating' loss of research program
UC Berkeley McNair scholars and directors struggled to find what went wrong after a denied federal grant application dissolved campus’s 30-year-old research scholarship that prepared underrepresented undergraduates for higher education. Campus’s funding application was denied by a matter of points, according to program director Juan Esteva Martínez. The majority...
COVID Dashboard: Omicron-targeting boosters widely available as Bay Area transmission reaches 'low' level
Local and state data on COVID-19
Daily Californian
Ground breaks on Gateway, home of UC Berkeley CDSS
Ground broke for the building that will house UC Berkeley’s division of Computing, Data Science and Society, or CDSS, — named the “Gateway” — on Friday, as first reported by Berkeley News. In 2020, an anonymous donor contributed $252 million to be allocated towards construction...
sfstandard.com
SF Grocery Store Shut Down For Rats. Owner Blames Bird Seed-Dropping Neighbor
A Glen Park grocery store was shut down Wednesday after evidence of a rat infestation was flagged by the city’s Health Department. Canyon Market co-owner Janet Tarlov blames a nearby neighbor who has been spreading bird seed around the area since February 2020. Tarlov said that rats have been...
Daily Californian
'Forefront of innovation': 2 UC-Berkeley-led research teams to receive national grant
Two teams led by UC Berkeley researchers will be among the 14 California research projects to receive part of the more than $43 million in grants from the National Science Foundation, or NSF. U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein announced the grants in a press release Friday. Seven universities,...
Stanford Daily
Students look up, notice trees during campus-wide blackout
A power outage left students floundering on the main Stanford campus this Sunday. With phones, laptops and game consoles dying just one day before the fall quarter started, students had no option but to look away from their screens for the first time. “I was astonished by what I saw...
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisoning, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of nine and grandmother of 20 from San Mateo, Calif.
'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus
The parent shared that though the security guard, who works at the King Estates Campus, was shot himself, he still went to provide aid to a wounded student instead of going to hide. "Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today," Juarez said.
What to know before getting new omicron-specific booster shot
As the new omicron-specific boosters become available to the public, some may wonder — is it ok to get a Pfizer shot when I previously got Moderna?
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa Council on Homelessness Accepting Applications for New Members
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 26, 2022) — The Contra Costa Council on Homelessness is seeking candidates for eleven open seats on the Council. They are looking for great people willing to bring their time and talents to the important work we are doing to end homelessness in Contra Costa County.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in September
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space for regular updates on the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Daily Californian
The Clog’s power-ranking of fast food in Berkeley
Although sit-down restaurants can give you a more unique eating experience, you may not have the time to sit down and wait for a meal in between classes. Even though Berkeley doesn’t have that many options when it comes to fast-food chains, there’s still a handful where you can go for a quick meal. Here’s the Daily Clog’s ranking of the biggest fast-food chains in the city!
SFO food workers walk off the job leaving travelers scrambling for snacks
SAN FRANCISCO -- Hundreds of unionized food workers walked off their jobs Monday, leading to shuttered restaurants, bars, coffee shops and lounges at San Francisco International Airport.Airport officials issued an apology to the thousands of travelers who would be streaming through the airport on Monday."Staffing at newsstands is not currently affected, and these outlets will continue to offer grab-and-go food and beverages," officials said in an email. "Full-service meal availability may be limited. SFO apologizes for any inconvenience this causes."The strike is being staged by the nearly 1,000 members of UNITE HERE Local 2 who work at the airport as...
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
Oakland school shooting: ‘At least six hurt with three in critical condition’ as terrified students reunite with parents
AT LEAST six people were injured in a shooting at a California school Wednesday, according to police. The shooting unfolded outside a building that houses multiple high schools in East Oakland, cops said. Police were called to the building which houses Bay Area Technology School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School, and...
hoodline.com
Developer wants to demolish retail strip near UC Berkeley and replace it with housing
A Bay Area developer is now floating plans to bulldoze a small, older shopping strip across from the southern portion of UC Berkeley, as well as a couple of apartment buildings, to make way for a large residential project. If approved, the project would demolish two small commercial buildings that have the addresses of 2244 and 2250 Bancroft Way, according to planning documents obtained by the Mercury News. The plans also appear to call for the developer to tear down two residential buildings with the addresses 2306 and 2310 Ellsworth Street. The properties would be merged together to create enough space for a seven-story apartment building that would house 127 residential units.
