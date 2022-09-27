SAN FRANCISCO -- Hundreds of unionized food workers walked off their jobs Monday, leading to shuttered restaurants, bars, coffee shops and lounges at San Francisco International Airport.Airport officials issued an apology to the thousands of travelers who would be streaming through the airport on Monday."Staffing at newsstands is not currently affected, and these outlets will continue to offer grab-and-go food and beverages," officials said in an email. "Full-service meal availability may be limited. SFO apologizes for any inconvenience this causes."The strike is being staged by the nearly 1,000 members of UNITE HERE Local 2 who work at the airport as...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO