What Would be your Speech at the Emmy’s?

Ellen DeGeneres may no longer be the queen of daytime television in many people's eyes after explosive allegations from staffers about her less than stellar attitude hit the net and led to the end of her talk show. But according to reports, DeGeneres wen "above and beyond" for Greyson Chance. This comes amid the singer telling tabloids that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show host was "manipulative" and "way too controlling." A source from the media maven's team disputes Chance's version of events, telling Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old never complained that DeGeneres was the issue. Rolling Stone details the drama the Ellen team had with Chance. "Ellen and the team went above and beyond, and sometimes careers just don't take off," a source claims. "Chance did not make any complaints during that time and continued to appear on the show to launch his new projects. He has taken this time as he is launching an album to go after Ellen with opportunistic claims."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO