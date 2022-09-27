What Would be your Speech at the Emmy’s?

Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History: Who Are Her Ex-Husbands?
Hollywood royalty! Whoopi Goldberg has quite the reputation, both on and off the screen. As an actress and film producer, she is most well-known for her roles in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Ghost, as well as her longstanding cohosting duties on The View. She is the first African American woman to earn the […]
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
'You Did This To Me': Sharon Osbourne Slams CBS, Reveals What Went Down After Her Exit From 'The Talk'
Last year, Sharon Osbourne swiftly left The Talk after she was slammed for defending Piers Morgan's controversial views. Now, she's finally spilling the tea behind the dramatic ordeal. In her last episode, Osbourne shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also supported Morgan when he...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Denies 'Manipulative' Claims by Viral Singer Greyson Chance
Ellen DeGeneres may no longer be the queen of daytime television in many people's eyes after explosive allegations from staffers about her less than stellar attitude hit the net and led to the end of her talk show. But according to reports, DeGeneres wen "above and beyond" for Greyson Chance. This comes amid the singer telling tabloids that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show host was "manipulative" and "way too controlling." A source from the media maven's team disputes Chance's version of events, telling Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old never complained that DeGeneres was the issue. Rolling Stone details the drama the Ellen team had with Chance. "Ellen and the team went above and beyond, and sometimes careers just don't take off," a source claims. "Chance did not make any complaints during that time and continued to appear on the show to launch his new projects. He has taken this time as he is launching an album to go after Ellen with opportunistic claims."
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
Ellen DeGeneres Just Took a Massive 'L' in Wake of Her Talk Show Ending
HBO Max has removed two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows from its catalog – Ellen's Next Great Designer and Little Ellen. These cancellations come after the controversial end to DeGeneres' longtime talk show, but they were not technically related. Instead, these were more victims of HBO Max's cuts during its parent company's merger with Discovery Inc.
Where Does Bob Barker Live? Everything to Know About the Game Show Host’s Historical Home
Fans of The Price Is Right welcomed Bob Barker into their homes for 35 years before he retired from the show in 2007. In his life away from the spotlight, the game show host enjoys spending time at home with his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet. Keep scrolling to find out more about Bob’s house.
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update
UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!
Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
‘The Osbournes’ Returning to Television in 2023 Reboot
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s recent return to the U.K. will also mark their return to reality television, as the couple will star in a new BBC docuseries following their journey back to England. According to Variety, the new series, titled Home to Roost, will follow the Black Sabbath frontman...
Trevor Noah announces he's leaving 'The Daily Show' after 7 years: 'My time is up'
Trevor Noah is departing "The Daily Show" after seven years. The comedian, 38, announced during a taping of the long-running Comedy Central show Thursday that he will be leaving the comedic current events program. "I remember when we first started... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a...
The Simpsons Pulled Off A Major Premiere Week Ratings Win, Which Is Not Great For TV As A Whole
Fall TV's big premiere week is now in the past, with The Simpsons coming out as a victor, which doesn't bode so well for the rest of the medium.
