ComicBook
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases Teaser Trailer
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is currently in the works on a new follow up anime, and fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the anime's continuation with the first teaser trailer for the series! This franchise has been one of the few anime projects that fans have been looking to see more of since the first season came to an end, and there was a new follow up with a new feature film that completed the first season's story. But that's far from the end of the franchise overall.
ComicBook
Napoleon Dynamite Cast Reuniting for Pilot Based on Comic Book
The cast of beloved indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite are reuniting -- but not for a sequel to the series. Instead, they will be working together on Cyko KO, an animated pilot being released through blockchain technology and based on Rob Feldman's Ringo-nominated comic book of the same name. Heder will play the titular hero, in an animated series that will be an all-ages series with a wild, Saturday morning cartoon-influenced dynamic. Heder will be joined by Napoleon Dynamite costars Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries.
Polygon
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue Hollywood’s most underrated franchise
The recent Planet of the Apes trilogy is one of the most consistently fun and thoughtful blockbuster franchise revivals in recent memory. Beginning in an understated fashion with Rupert Wyatt’s 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the series took off when The Batman director Matt Reeves grabbed the baton for 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes with an understated approach to post-apocalyptic action that never lost sight of the humanity in its story about a burgeoning ape society.
Collider
Shudder's 'Creepshow' Series Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation
Creepshow has always promised that "it's the most fun you'll ever have being scared," whether you're watching either of the movies or the delightfully campy and creepy anthology series on Shudder. Now, people will have another way to experience the chills and thrills of Creepshow in a video game adaptation of the series, as announced by Variety.
IGN
The Munsters: Exclusive Official Clip
Rob Zombie (3 From Hell, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects) digs up the origin story of everyone’s favorite monster family in the brand-new movie, The Munsters, a comedy about Lily and Herman’s courtship. Showcasing Zombie’s signature stylized look and vibrant color palette, the film is available to own as a Collector’s Edition on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Universal 1440 Entertainment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
msn.com
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
Collider
'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' & More Anime Originals Pulled From Adult Swim
At this point, it’s beginning to feel like nothing from HBO Max is safe from the Warner Bros and Discovery + merger. As more animated series were stricken from the streaming service as well as Cartoon Network entirely, fear of what may come from the latest merger announcement grew. While the success of many Adult Swim series appeared to be shielding it from the disappointment, Tigtone and Lazor Wulf were unfortunately the first, but not the only Adult Swim casualties of the merger. Toonami's co-creator Jason DeMarco confirmed some recent anime originals that will also be getting the ax are Fena: Pirate Princess, Shenmue The Animation as well as Blade Runner: Black Lotus.
20 Years Later, James Gunn Would Like You to Know He’s Still Mad About ‘Scooby-Doo’
Years before he became one of Hollywood’s top superhero movie directors, James Gunn wrote two live-action “Scooby Doo” movies. “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” both starred Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Neil Fanning as the beloved Hanna-Barbera characters, with Raja Gosnell directing both movies. While the material might seem like a natural fit for Gunn’s comedic sensibilities, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director is not thrilled with how the finished products. Gunn recently took to Twitter to air his grievances about what he saw as unnecessary interference from Warner Bros. on the films. When...
All The Disney Animation Movies From 2011-2020, Ranked
The hits from Disney Animation Studios just kept on coming in the 2010s. Here are all the Disney Animation films from 2011-2020, ranked.
IGN
Netflix TUDUM 2022: Here Is Everything Announced Including the Witcher Season 3, Extraction 2, and a Lot More
Netflix's global fan event TUDUM debuted earlier this week for the second in a year, and the show brought out some exciting reveals, announcements and first looks at projects that will debut on the streaming platform in the near future. Here are some of our favorites reveals and first looks...
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Full Cast Including George Takei and More
Avatar: The Last Airbender has wrapped filming on its first season, and the Netflix adaptation already has fans buzzing about what's to come. Despite its rocky history with Hollywood, the Nickelodeon franchise is poised to bring about Netflix's most ambitious live-action romp to date. Now, a new report has gone live detailing the show's full cast, and it seems icons like George Takei have signed on to bring the Fire Nation down.
What's On Disney+ in October 2022? From 'Werewolf by Night' to 'Star Wars'
Each month streaming services add new films and TV shows to entertain subscribers, and Disney+ has a lot to offer in October.
ComicBook
Disney's Figment Getting Feature Film from Seth Rogen, Detective Pikachu Writers
One of Disney's most beloved theme park characters is getting its own movie. According to Deadline, Disney is developing a film featuring Figment, the purple dragon mascot of Epcot's Imagination Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The film Detective Pikachu's Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will write the film with Seth Rogen's Point Grey producing.
Collider
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
Ghosts Season 2 Will Feature One of the Stars of the U.K. Version
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Mathew Baynton is haunting Ghosts. The British actor, who co-created and starred in the original U.K. version of the sitcom which started in 2019, will be making a surprise cameo in the second season of the American CBS iteration. Baynton will be taking on the role of Actor Pete, an English method actor hired by the fake television show Dumb Deaths to recreate the day Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) died. Actor Pete then becomes obsessed with "getting to the truth" of real-life Pete's death, as the troop leader was shot in the neck with an arrow by a fellow scout.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse Game Studios and Cointelegraph announce partnership for upcoming blockchain game Angelic
Metaverse Game Studios — a blockchain game development studio that raised a total of $10 million from leading industry investors for its game Angelic, named by Drake Star Report as one of the top 10 gaming deals of 2022 — and cryptocurrency news outlet Cointelegraph are proud to announce a strategic partnership to introduce Angelic, a narrative strategy role-playing game set in a collaborative and dark sci-fi universe, enhanced by the blockchain, to the Web3 and traditional gaming masses.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Avatar: The Last Airbender's Supporting Cast Features a Star Trek Legend
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation has enlisted a member of the USS Enterprise to maintain harmony between the four nations. That's right: the streamer revealed Sept. 27 that Star Trek legend George Takei will be starring in the upcoming...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Embraces Halloween With Spooky New Art
Demon Slayer might be a shonen series, but it has its fair share when it comes to horrific enemies that populate Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke's world. During the second season, both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs saw our favorite Demon Slayers take on horrific adversaries that would fit in well into a Junji Ito story. Now, official artwork from Ufotable has arrived that sees both the heroes and villains getting into the Halloween spirit.
