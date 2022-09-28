Read full article on original website
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Roddy Ricch Announces New Single “Stop Breathing”
The new track will be dropping very soon. Roddy Ricch is gearing up to release a new mixtape called Feed Tha Streets 3. This will be the third installment of his popular mixtape series, and fans are interested to hear what Roddy has been working on. In the eyes of some fans, Live Life Fast was a disappointment, and they want to see the artist redeem himself as they know he has the talent to deliver a spectacular project.
Akbar V. Drops Cardi B Diss “Bothered”
Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”
Kendrick Lamar Includes Just One Name In His “Mount Rushmore Of Style”
A certain Grammy Award-winning producer earned major props from K-Dot for his unique fashion. Twitter users often debate about who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Rap, but when it comes time to hand out the awards to those who belong on the Mount Rushmore of Style, West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar believes that just one person should be recognized.
Diddy Previews “Gotta Move On (Remix)” Featuring Yung Miami
Yung Miami responded to the clip as she noticed “papi” was smiling when her verse started. They have defined their relationship in a way that suits them well and it looks like Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs have made magic in the studio. This is a pair that, when rumors first rose about a romance, people saw as an unlikely match. However, they’ve been going strong for some time and the jet-setting, luxury gift-giving, and public displays of affection won’t be slowing anytime soon.
Soulja Boy Trades Shots With DJ Vlad On Twitter: “I Made You”
Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday. Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday night, after the “Crank That” rapper ranted about various rap bloggers during an Instagram Live session. Soulja claims that he made VladTV while Vlad argues that the site was already big before Soulja was ever interviewed.
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL Cool J & More Pay Homage To Coolio
Michelle Pfeiffer, Killer Mike, Ice-T, and more paid tribute to Coolio. Hip-hop is mourning the loss of Coolio, who died at 59 on Wednesday. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that rapper’s passing shortly after the news broke. Posey explained a friend found the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper in the bathroom of at a house in Los Angeles before an ambulance was called.
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
Coolio Passes Away At 59
The West Coast legend was found dead in a friend’s bathroom. Coolio has reportedly died at age 59. According to reports, the West Coast legend, who rose to fame in the 90’s with timeless classics like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage”, was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away. His longtime manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him, and eventually and found Coolio laying on the floor.
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Uses Will Smith Oscars Clip To Respond To Memphitz
Her ex-husband uploaded photos of them together during better times and Toya’s fiancé wasn’t having it. Things are getting spicy over on Instagram and people are a tad confused. Although Toya Johnson is widely known in Hip Hop as Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and mother of their daughter, Reginae Carter, but she’s long established herself as a businesswoman outside of her ties to the Rap icon. She’s written books and starred in unscripted television shows, including Marriage Boot Camp with ex-husband, Memphitz.
Kodak Black Upsets Public With PnB Rock Chicken & Waffles Tribute
He wanted to show love but was accused of being insensitive. The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.
Kenny Mason Refines His Grunge-Adjacent Sound On “RUFFS”
Kenny Mason stands out from the pack. The West Atlanta native made a strong impression with the release of his 2020 debut album, Hoodrat Angelic. In the window of time since the album dropped, he unleashed some excellent guest appearances and loose singles that rattled through speakers across the country.
NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child
The Baton Rouge rapper and fianceè Jazlyn Mychelle welcomed a son. NBA YoungBoy is celebrating fatherhood once again. Last month, the Louisiana rapper revealed that he and his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle were expecting a bundle of joy, making it his tenth child— ninth biologically. On Wednesday (September 28), YoungBoy shared a photo of himself holding and feed his newborn baby, with the caption, “‘We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn.”
Chris Brown’s “Stalker” Ran Truck Over A Tesla
The singer shared a photo of the insane scene. Fans are known to go the extra mile in order to get close to the artists they love and Chris Brown knows all too well the lengths fans will go to. The singer’s dedicated supporters have been highlighted in newsreels for decades as their over-the-top antics have earned coverage, but this time, it’s Brown who is shining a light on someone who was a little too close for comfort.
Baby Keem Inks New Deal With Converse
Baby Keem is Converse’s latest collaborator. Baby Keem has been making a massive splash in the music industry as of late. Last year, Keem delivered his debut album The Melodic Blue which was praised by both fans and critics. From there, he has gone on tour with Kendrick Lamar, and he has also been part of the festival circuit, including appearances at Rolling Loud Miami.
LiAngelo Ball’s Relationship With Miss Nikki Baby Scrutinized Over Age Gap
LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend is nine years older than him. LiAngelo Ball has been having a good week. Just a couple of days ago, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets that gives him yet another shot at the NBA. Fans are excited for Gelo and there is a real chance that he will get to play alongside his brother LaMelo this season.
Fat Joe Knew About Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime News “For Months”
He calls her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl “legendary” while also speaking about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards. We’re less than six months away from the next Super Bowl, but the recent news of Rihanna’s Halftime performance has fans anticipating the event. Amid speculation regarding Rihanna’s phantom forthcoming album, the world learned that she would be taking her talents to the coveted NFL stage for what is expected to be a monumental event. Kanye West stirred the pot by hinting that he wants to be or already is a part of the spectacle, but we will have to wait for an official announcement about any other guests.
