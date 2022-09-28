Read full article on original website
Footprints of Fayette
A Historical Column From The Fayette County Historical Commission. Louis Melcher, Photographer and Entrepreneur – Part 2 Within a couple of weeks of opening his photography studio in La Grange in March 1914, Louis Melcher announced he would open a new motion picture theater at the same address. However, this venture was apparently unsuccessful. In November 1915, there was a notice in The Shiner Gazette that Melcher was opening a studio in Shiner. However, Louis…
Turnovers prove costly in loss to Thorndale to start district
While two interceptions and a fumble less than 15 yards from the goal line ended Shorthorn scoring threats, Thorndale cashed in on two other Schulenburg giveaways to add a pair of touchdowns to its tally last Friday at David Husmann Memorial Stadium. Those five turnovers, along with the Bulldogs’ aerial attack, proved to be the difference in the 36-7 final to start District 13-2A Division I play…
Police Report
Schulenburg Police Chief Troy Brenek reports that officers responded to 144 calls for service and seven reportable incidents were investigated during the week of Sept. 17-23 Included were one warrant arrest, one found property, one phone harassment, one towed vehicle, one credit card abuse, one assault, and one credit card skimmer. •Sept. 19 – Officer Castilleja arrested 23-year-old Treyvon…
