A Newbury Park man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a rescue dog, who was later found mortally injured on the 101 Freeway.Miles Berry, 33, was arrested Wednesday after detectives searched his home in Newbury Park and recovered evidence linking him to two break-ins at Paw Works in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.Berry is believed to be behind the theft and death of Pretty Girl, a 2-year-old German Shepherd who had been taken during a burglary at Paw Works' facility in Camarillo. Pretty Girl was found a few hours later on the 101 Freeway at Wendy drive suffering from major injuries that led to her euthanization.Authorities say Berry tried to break into Paw Works a second time on Sept. 4. After the break-in triggered a security alarm, detectives recognized the suspect trying to get into the building as the same person who took Pretty Girl. Surveillance video from a neighboring business helped investigators identify the suspect as Berry, authorities said.Berry faces charges of burglary, attempted burglary, and animal cruelty. He is being held on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Friday.

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO