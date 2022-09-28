ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ventura, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Newbury Park man arrested in break-in at rescue facility that left dog mortally injured on 101 Freeway

A Newbury Park man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a rescue dog, who was later found mortally injured on the 101 Freeway.Miles Berry, 33, was arrested Wednesday after detectives searched his home in Newbury Park and recovered evidence linking him to two break-ins at Paw Works in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.Berry is believed to be behind the theft and death of Pretty Girl, a 2-year-old German Shepherd who had been taken during a burglary at Paw Works' facility in Camarillo. Pretty Girl was found a few hours later on the 101 Freeway at Wendy drive suffering from major injuries that led to her euthanization.Authorities say Berry tried to break into Paw Works a second time on Sept. 4. After the break-in triggered a security alarm, detectives recognized the suspect trying to get into the building as the same person who took Pretty Girl. Surveillance video from a neighboring business helped investigators identify the suspect as Berry, authorities said.Berry faces charges of burglary, attempted burglary, and animal cruelty. He is being held on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Friday.
CAMARILLO, CA
crimevoice.com

$250K Bail for Fentanyl Dealer

In their ongoing efforts to deal with the surge in drug overdoses throughout the county, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Street Team working out of the Camarillo Patrol Station works aggressively to find those responsible for the sales and distribution of fentanyl. According to VCSD spokesman Sgt. John...
CAMARILLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Chp#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder

VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA.com

2 men arrested in connection to December 2021 fatal shooting in Long Beach

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men in connection to the December 2021 fatal shooting of Aberlardo Ramirez Bonilla. On Dec. 18, patrol officers with LBPD were flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. by a person who reported the shooting near the intersection of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place.
LONG BEACH, CA
kclu.org

Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy