Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead Thursday on East Mountain Dr. in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Stolen vehicle suspect taken into custody after standoff in Monterey Park
A stolen vehicle suspect is in custody after a lengthy chase and standoff in Monterey Park Friday afternoon. The pursuit began on the 60 freeway and travelled through the 101 and 10 freeways before the driver took to surface streets. At one point, the driver ran over a spike strip...
Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
Two Los Angeles gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last year as he was sitting in an SUV.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives investigate homicide in Montecito
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one woman in Montecito Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
Driver sought after leaving woman severely injured in Westlake hit-and-run
Police on Thursday asked the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend. The incident occurred Saturday around 8:25 p.m. as the 44-year-old victim was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of North Dillon Street […]
Newbury Park man arrested in break-in at rescue facility that left dog mortally injured on 101 Freeway
A Newbury Park man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a rescue dog, who was later found mortally injured on the 101 Freeway.Miles Berry, 33, was arrested Wednesday after detectives searched his home in Newbury Park and recovered evidence linking him to two break-ins at Paw Works in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.Berry is believed to be behind the theft and death of Pretty Girl, a 2-year-old German Shepherd who had been taken during a burglary at Paw Works' facility in Camarillo. Pretty Girl was found a few hours later on the 101 Freeway at Wendy drive suffering from major injuries that led to her euthanization.Authorities say Berry tried to break into Paw Works a second time on Sept. 4. After the break-in triggered a security alarm, detectives recognized the suspect trying to get into the building as the same person who took Pretty Girl. Surveillance video from a neighboring business helped investigators identify the suspect as Berry, authorities said.Berry faces charges of burglary, attempted burglary, and animal cruelty. He is being held on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Friday.
KTLA.com
After a lengthy pursuit, LAPD arrests stolen car suspect in San Fernando Valley
For more than an hour Wednesday night, the driver of a car believed to be stolen refused to stop as he eluded Los Angeles Police Department officers in the San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley. The pursuit began around 10 p.m., and the driver flew through red lights and around...
crimevoice.com
$250K Bail for Fentanyl Dealer
In their ongoing efforts to deal with the surge in drug overdoses throughout the county, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Street Team working out of the Camarillo Patrol Station works aggressively to find those responsible for the sales and distribution of fentanyl. According to VCSD spokesman Sgt. John...
foxla.com
Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect in custody after hour-long pursuit across LA, Ventura counties
LOS ANGELES - Dramatic SkyFOX pictures captured the moment a police chase suspect narrowly evading six law-enforcement cruisers trying to corner them in a Simi Valley dead-end cul-de-sac. SkyFOX was first over a police chase around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect, initially wanted for possibly...
KTLA.com
2 men arrested in connection to December 2021 fatal shooting in Long Beach
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men in connection to the December 2021 fatal shooting of Aberlardo Ramirez Bonilla. On Dec. 18, patrol officers with LBPD were flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. by a person who reported the shooting near the intersection of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place.
kclu.org
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
KTLA.com
Officers find 328K fentanyl pills, 2 kg of cocaine and a ghost gun in Pasadena bust: Police
The Pasadena Police Department announced an enormous drug bust on Saturday resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills and 2 kilograms of cocaine, as well as an unserialized firearm. That haul brings the total amount confiscated by the department this year, “in collaboration with local and federal...
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
davisvanguard.org
Man Charged with Felony Denied No Bail Pretrial Release by Ventura County Judge
VENTURA, CA – Gabriel Armando Mendoza pleaded not guilty here in Ventura County Superior Court this week at his pretrial hearing on a warrant, with Judge Patricia Murphy presiding. Mendoza, pleading to the felony charge of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger—punishable by up to three years in jail,...
signalscv.com
Detectives seek public’s help in identifying alleged shoplifting suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying five individuals alleged to have shoplifted from a Valencia business last month. According to a bulletin distributed on Wednesday, the five individuals were said to have stolen from an unnamed business on...
