While two interceptions and a fumble less than 15 yards from the goal line ended Shorthorn scoring threats, Thorndale cashed in on two other Schulenburg giveaways to add a pair of touchdowns to its tally last Friday at David Husmann Memorial Stadium. Those five turnovers, along with the Bulldogs’ aerial attack, proved to be the difference in the 36-7 final to start District 13-2A Division I play…

THORNDALE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO