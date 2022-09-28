Read full article on original website
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
Unpack the Pac: After Week 4, it’s clear that the Pac-12 title is a four-team race
USC (4-0, Week 4 result: 17-14 win vs. Oregon State) In USC’s nail-biting 17-14 win over Oregon State, the Trojans proved that their defense is legit. The defense held Oregon State to 14 points and picked off OSU redshirt junior quarterback Chance Nolan four times, contributing to the team’s turnover margin of +14.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC looks to improve upon a solid defensive effort this week against ASU
After the Trojans allowed the Beavers to only score two touchdowns, the main focus of Wednesday’s practice was to improve upon that effort. During practice, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch emphasized how important it will be to shut down Arizona State’s offense this week, led by redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC updates Greek life info after cutting ties with fraternity houses
Disaffiliated fraternities are now considered regular, private student housing; therefore, the university can no longer oversee or regulate its activities and rush process, according to an update from USC Student Affairs. In a new FAQ page, the university explained that, following the disaffiliation of several fraternities, it no longer has...
iecn.com
USC football ready to fight on
The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC men’s basketball looks for a fresh start at first practice of the season
With raw potential and veteran leadership, the USC men’s basketball team is ready to prove they are the best team in the Pac-12. After a heartbreaking loss to Miami in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Trojans rebuilt with a completely new roster. Head coach Andy...
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Hurricane Ian hits close to home for some students
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in central Florida, about 2,600 miles away from Los Angeles, USC students with Sunshine State connections say they’re worried about their friends and family back home. The Category 4 storm touched down between Tampa and Fort Myers around 3 p.m. local time on September...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC spreads fentanyl awareness in wake of rising overdoses in Los Angeles
In a bid to combat a recent increase in fentanyl poisoning in Los Angeles, USC Student Health took steps to inform students and faculty of the availability of naloxone, which reverses the effects of opioids. In a school-wide email sent out by Student Health for the upcoming International Day of...
Ranked: See which Los Angeles school made the top 10 private schools in the U.S.
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash
A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
spectrumnews1.com
Crenshaw High alumni garner support for future of school
LOS ANGELES — Crenshaw High School is a staple in the community, but its future is uncertain. Alumnus Noel Grigsby and Alumni Association President Tyrone Nance gathered other alumni, staff and teachers to garner support and increase low enrollment.
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council
A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today
Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.
