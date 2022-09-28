ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 32-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving on Sept. 25. A police officer responded to a call about a vehicle blocking the exit of a parking lot on Twin Rivers Drive. The driver, who was asleep at the wheel, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police blotter

A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled. A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped...
PRINCETON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
City
Pennington, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick man among 14 corrections officers indicted in Edna Mahan ‘extraction’ incidents

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted to indict 14 corrections officers, including an East Brunswick man, for allegedly removing inmates from cells “forcibly,” beating some, which left two of the victims severely injured at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say

BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Driver Flees From Serious Crash In Bristol Township

It was just before 8:00 AM today, when a passenger vehicle traveling at high speed veered out of control and collided with a work truck, that was carrying windows and lumber. The crash happened on Radcliffe Street at the intersection with Hammond. This is in the vicinity of the turnpike bridge.
BRISTOL, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
CAMDEN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Municipal officials announce cancellation of Jackson Day

JACKSON — Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that the 2022 Jackson Day community celebration, which was scheduled to be held on Oct. 2 at Johnson Park, has been cancelled. On Sept. 29, township officials released the following statement, “Due to the projected weather forecast for this weekend, the...
JACKSON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown

A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
LEVITTOWN, PA
mercerme.com

Township Committee approves “no-knock” registry

Hopewell residents can now prevent solicitors from knocking on their front doors after the Township Committee unanimously approved an ordinance creating a do-not-solicit registry. The registry is a response to citizen complaints about aggressive peddlers approaching homes in the Township during recent years, according to Committee Member David Chait, who...
HOPEWELL, NJ
