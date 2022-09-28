Read full article on original website
East Windsor police blotter
A 32-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving on Sept. 25. A police officer responded to a call about a vehicle blocking the exit of a parking lot on Twin Rivers Drive. The driver, who was asleep at the wheel, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
Princeton police blotter
A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled. A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
Middletown police: Newark teens are suspects in attempted auto thefts
MIDDLETOWN — On Sept. 29, Middletown Police Chief R. Craig Weber announced the arrest of two juveniles who were charged in connection with the theft of a vehicle in New York City and who are suspects in several attempted vehicle thefts in Middletown. According to a press release issued...
East Brunswick man among 14 corrections officers indicted in Edna Mahan ‘extraction’ incidents
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted to indict 14 corrections officers, including an East Brunswick man, for allegedly removing inmates from cells “forcibly,” beating some, which left two of the victims severely injured at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say
BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Driver Flees From Serious Crash In Bristol Township
It was just before 8:00 AM today, when a passenger vehicle traveling at high speed veered out of control and collided with a work truck, that was carrying windows and lumber. The crash happened on Radcliffe Street at the intersection with Hammond. This is in the vicinity of the turnpike bridge.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
North Brunswick man sentenced to prison for ‘illegally transporting handguns’ to New Jersey from Georgia
TRENTON – A North Brunswick man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey for unlawful sale, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The conviction stems from an investigation by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) and the federal Bureau...
Man with dementia missing after leaving car on NJ highway, police say
VINELAND — A 54-year-old man suffering from dementia walked away from his vehicle along a state highway on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since, according to New Jersey State Police. Officials on Thursday released a statement seeking the public's assistance in locating Roy Osmundsen. The Cape May Court...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
wrnjradio.com
One hospitalized after 2 tractor-trailers collide on I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was hospitalized after a double tractor-trailer collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash occurred at 1:14 p.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 17.4 in Clinton Township, Slota siad.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Sheriff warns senior community about new sophisticated scams
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon Count Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scam campaigns that are targeting all members of the public. Sheriff Brown recently held an information session to nearly 90 seniors in Milford at St. Edward’s Church Parish Center about...
Municipal officials announce cancellation of Jackson Day
JACKSON — Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that the 2022 Jackson Day community celebration, which was scheduled to be held on Oct. 2 at Johnson Park, has been cancelled. On Sept. 29, township officials released the following statement, “Due to the projected weather forecast for this weekend, the...
Jackson council introduces ordinances to purchase two parcels
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Township Council have introduced two ordinances that propose the municipality’s acquisition of vacant properties in a bid to prevent the development of those parcels. During a meeting on Sept. 27, council members introduced ordinances No. 24-22 and No. 25-22 and set...
Towns want state takeover of water utility after scathing report finds ongoing failures
The mayors of the four towns outside Trenton that get their water from the city’s utility called Wednesday for the state to take over its operations, following a report that again found multiple ongoing struggles in it providing safe drinking water. Several state representatives and the Mercer County executive...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown
A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
mercerme.com
Township Committee approves “no-knock” registry
Hopewell residents can now prevent solicitors from knocking on their front doors after the Township Committee unanimously approved an ordinance creating a do-not-solicit registry. The registry is a response to citizen complaints about aggressive peddlers approaching homes in the Township during recent years, according to Committee Member David Chait, who...
centraljersey.com
