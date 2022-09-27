City’s Outreach and Engagement Center opens full time to help people experiencing homelessness

Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
capradio.org
Sacramento opens new temporary shelter for unhoused residents on Auburn Boulevard
Starting this week, people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will have a new option for connecting with services and temporary shelter. The city plans to open its Outreach and Engagement Center full-time on Thursday at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in northeast Sacramento. The facility, located at the city’s former Powerhouse Science Center and Museum, was used earlier this year as a weather respite shelter, opening for 10 days during this month’s record heatwave.
Kaiser draws ire after a no-show at S.F. probe into mental health worker strike
Frustration ran high this week after Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a public hearing over the seven-week strike by thousands of its mental health clinicians. The absence prompted one supervisor to call on the governor to intervene, highlighting the limitations of a local fix to a nationwide crisis facing the mental health workforce and the people they serve. “It is time for the state government to step up and intervene...
KCRA.com
More apartments being developed in Sacramento, but still falls short of need
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is seeing a surge in the construction of new apartment complexes, trying to keep up with rising demand. California and out-of-state developers call the Capital City a diverse market and housing experts say to bring it on. Scott Cooper, vice president for development for the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K
This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City launches new website to help increase building of Accessory Dwelling Units
The City of Sacramento has launched a new website to make it easier for property owners to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU), also known as granny-flats or in-law units. The new “ADU Resource Center” provides property owners with information and step-by-step guides to aid in the ADU permitting and construction process.
Activists, city leaders debate November ballot measure to address homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Voters gathered in East Sacramento for a tense, but mostly civil, debate over a ballot measure that would give the city the power to authorize new emergency shelters and clear encampments. Daniel Conway, chief proponent of Measure O, argued for a 'yes' vote on the initiative...
suttercounty.org
Sutter county ready to be first California county to offer ELECTRONIC VITAL RECORDS
Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 876 September 28th which allows California County Recorders the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of paper-based certificates. Sutter County is on target to be the first county in California to offer this service, said Sutter County...
'Trunk or Treat' Halloween event to uplift recovering Sacramento community park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After growing tired of neighborhood families staying away from Chorley Park, South Sacramento resident Matt King organized a Halloween event he dubbed "Trunk or Treat." 2021 was the inaugural years, and now he's planning a second Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 29—where families are invited...
'Everybody knows Jim': Carmichael community mourns man allegedly killed by homeless man
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Family, friends and neighbors are mourning what they call the tragic and senseless loss of a husband, father and grandfather who neighbors say would do anything to protect them. James Raleigh, 74, was allegedly attacked by a homeless man Wednesday. The man, identified by police as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
granitebaytoday.org
Are students and staff at Granite Bay High School worried that the UC Davis hate-incidents are going to appear on the GBHS campus?
At University of California, Davis there were antisemitic banners and flyers that had been placed on the bicycle overhead pass and around the campus. The banners were placed by four white men in black clothing and masks. This is a problem for Granite Bay High School, because the college is...
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
After his office initially said it couldn't support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to.
KCRA.com
Northern California agencies preparing to deploy to Hurricane Ian, if called
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people across Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian, people in northern California are preparing to help if their assistance is needed. "The national network stands ready to deploy," Capt. Larry Carmichael, the social services officer for the salvation army in Sacramento County, said Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saying, what are our assets? What are our local resources? What could we deploy if asked? Those conversations happen well (before) a storm begins to brew."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zillow Gone Wild finds a custom Sacramento home that look likes ‘Disneyland’ on the inside
A Sacramento home, which hit the market Wednesday for $825,000, appears on the outside to be your typical Tudor-style house, but each room inside is a wildly colorful display of artwork inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The whimsical interior was the passion of the home’s owner, local psychiatrist...
KCRA.com
How cruising, lowriding became an expression of Chicano culture in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is legal in the city of Sacramento thanks to the coordination from car clubs and car enthusiasts. Now, cities around the state are working to legalize the hobby after years of what some lowriders consider discriminatory ordinances meant to target people of color in certain communities.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Rolling street closures planned for Urban Cow Half Marathon on Oct. 2
The annual Urban Cow Half Marathon, organized by Capital Race Management, will close various streets in Land Park and downtown Sacramento on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. The race, which begins and ends at William Land Regional Park, will see 3,500 runners and walkers complete the marathon. Residents and motorists are advised to check the map below and add extra time if they plan on driving in or out of the area on Sunday.
kymkemp.com
Lawsuit Alleges Racial Profiling of Asian-Americans in Cannabis Eradication Efforts
A lawsuit filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation on behalf of the nonprofit Asian American Liberation Network and an Asian-American customer of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) alleges that SMUD turned over sensitive utility records of racially profiled customers to the Sacramento Police Department (SPD) without a warrant. In...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
From the return of the Capital Airshow and NASCAR to corn mazes, pumpkin contests and events to raise awareness for important issues, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of these activities.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
