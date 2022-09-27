Read full article on original website
thewaynestater.com
Wayne State College Sweeps Minnesota Duluth
The Wayne State College Women’s Volleyball team showed a head-up and fast reacting defense to defeat the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. With a relatively close first set, the Wildcats pulled away from a 19-19 scoreboard, winning the set with the last six of seven points scored. “We just kept...
Wayne State College Volleyball Continues Dominance
Over the weekend of Sept. 24, Wayne State College Volleyball swept two nationally ranked teams on the road. They played Friday night against the No. 4 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. The next night they faced the ninth ranked team Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minnesota. WSC beat both teams 3-0.
Wayne State College Football Looking to Keep Hot Streak Alive
The Wayne State College Wildcats Football will open their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division schedule against the Winona State University Warriors this Saturday, Oct. 1st. Both teams have had good starts to the season. Wayne State College started 4-0 for the first time since 1993. They performed well through...
A Weekend Full of Wins for the Wildcats
This last weekend was a big one for the Wayne State Wildcats. Through six different teams, the Wildcats brought home four wins. Wildcat football, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country teams all stayed in Wayne to compete, while the women’s volleyball and women’s golf teams hit the road.
