kvrr.com
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
trfradio.com
Reinbold Guilty On Both Charges
46 year old Eric Reinbold, charged with second degree murder with intent, and second degree murder while committing assault in the death of 34 year old Lissette Reinbold on July 9th 2021, has been found guilty on both counts. 12 jurors in the trial were given the case and began...
valleynewslive.com
Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14
The Crookston Police Department is holding an online Public Vehicle Auction from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 14, where they will be selling vehicles forfeited to the Department through the DWI court process. The Department has eight vehicles for sale that can be bid on through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.org.
Reinbold convicted of murdering his wife
by April Scheinoha Reporter On Friday afternoon, a Pennington County jury convicted a rural Oklee man of murderi
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
kroxam.com
Wanda Stroot – Obit
Wanda Stroot, age 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully on September 27, at the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston. Wanda Mae Wallace was born on September 16, 1934, in Grand Forks, ND, to Earl and. Florence (Allen) Wallace. Wanda’s mother passed away when she was two, and she went...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Several hospitalized after Grand Forks car crash
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A car crash in Grand Forks early Monday morning has led to several people being hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that seven people were inside the car when it struck the median in the 3400 block of Demers Avenue around 3:30 a.m, then flipped. Several people inside the car were ejected from it.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 1, 2022
The Cornstalk Jamboree will be today, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Crookston downtown square. There will be kids’ games, music, entertainment, and homemade vegetable soup will be available for a free-will donation. End-of-season produce will be available including squash and pumpkins. Polk County Public Health will...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS RAILROAD CROSSINGS ON THE MILL SPUR LINE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY
The Grand Forks Road Crews announced that the railroad crossings at 7th Ave. N. and 10th Ave. N. on the Mill Spur line will be closed starting Monday, October 3, 2022. The closures are to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews to make repairs at both of these crossings. The...
valleynewslive.com
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA RENTAL OPENINGS
Welcome to the KROX Housing Rental page. We have houses, apartments, land, and commercial space for rent listed below. To get a listing on this page, stop by KROX Radio (208 South Main Street in Crookston or mail it to the same address. We only charge $30 per week or $100 per month. Payment must be made in advance. If you have any questions call KROX at 218-281-1140.
KNOX News Radio
GF/EGF eateries announce closings
The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
kroxam.com
RED LAKE FALLS VOLLEYBALL BEATS SACRED HEART IN FOUR SETS THANKS TO STRONG HITTING
It was a battle of Eagles on Thursday night as the Red Lake Falls Eagles Volleyball team hosted the Sacred Heart Eagles from Lafayette High School. Red Lake Falls overpowered Sacred Heart and came from behind multiple times to win the match in four sets (25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17). First...
valleynewslive.com
‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital. “I just want him to...
kroxam.com
FOSSTON/BAGLEY/CROOKSTON GIRLS SWIM TEAM BEATS WARROAD/ROSEAU IN A DUAL
The Fosston/Bagley/Crookston Seal swim team traveled to Warroad on Thursday night and took on the Warroad/Roseau North in a dual. The Seals came out on top with a 93-59 victory. Below are the Crookston swimmer results and the full individual results. Mackenzie Aamoth and Chloe Boll were on the first-place...
kroxam.com
RED LAKE FALLS BATTLES SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL – ON KROX
It was a battle of Eagles on Thursday night as the Red Lake Falls Eagles Volleyball team hosted the Sacred Heart Eagles from Lafayette High School. Red Lake Falls overpowered Sacred Heart and came from behind multiple times to win the match in four sets (25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17). First...
