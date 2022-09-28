FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time.

