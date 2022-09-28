ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood

On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Discusses Traffic Calming Needs, James Donlon Blvd the Priority

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council discussed its traffic calming needs for the city of Antioch and provided some direction to staff. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe placed the item on the agenda following a Sept. 16 vehicle crash on Sycamore Drive caused major injuries to three 12-year-olds walking home from school–one of the 12-year-olds will soon be taken off life support.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marsh Creek escapee Jorge Garcia-Escamillia arrested in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL -- An inmate, who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility earlier this month, has been captured by Pleasant Hill officers during a early Thursday morning traffic stop. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia escaped with Gerardo Ramirez-Vera from the minimum-security facility in Clayton on Sept. 4. The 33-year-old Ramirez-Vera was recaptured at a Vallejo hotel several days later, but Garcia-Escamillia remained at large. Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January 2023, while Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Sky River Casino reveals new plan to handle traffic issues

ELK GROVE —The Sky River Casino has been open for weeks, and a new plan is being put together to tackle traffic issues.The Elk Grove Police Department will add additional officers to Casino security, but who's responsible for paying the officers?Elk Grove's newest attraction draws thousands daily, but residents aren't happy about the traffic."All of these streets were filled with casino goers, and that was off-putting," Brandon Sherman, who lives in Elk Grove.Elk Grove City council is adopting a resolution to provide additional police officers to the casino when needed.Off-duty officers can participate in the extra duty employment program, allowing...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in repeated vandalism of Citrus Heights businesses

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department said its officers arrested a Roseville man suspected of vandalizing its local businesses.  Police said the vandalism occurred more than once, with two businesses being targeted twice. He was identified by police as 30-year-old Philip Archuleta.  “Many of the business victims suffered extensive losses totaling […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Fairfield shooting that left man critically hurt

FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

16-year-old arrested for Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Detectives arrested a 16-year-old Friday in relation to a Sept. 27 shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, Tuesday. The victim is a 33-year-old Fairfield resident who was taken to the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
news24-680.com

Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon

A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
SAN RAMON, CA
The Richmond Standard

One DUI arrest at San Pablo checkpoint

One driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, another two drivers were arrested for warrants, and 14 more drivers received citations at a sobriety checkpoint in San Pablo on Thursday night, according to the San Pablo Police Department. The checkpoint occurred on El Portal Drive and Mission Bell Drive and...
SAN PABLO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects Arrested for Robbery at Bank of America

BRENTWOOD —A man and woman were arrested in connection with robberies at a Bank of America parking lot. Officers also recovered two firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to two separate robberies of bank customers this month. Both robberies took place outside the bank at 6261 Lone Tree...
BRENTWOOD, CA
ksro.com

Two Thieves Arrested for Robbing Dick’s Sporting Goods in Petaluma

Dick’s Sporting Goods in Petaluma has been robbed for the third time this month. The store was robbed two times by the same two suspects this past weekend: first on Saturday night and then on Sunday afternoon. Officers managed to detain them when they entered the store a third time on Sunday, arresting Anthony Thomas and Johnte McDowell, both from Fairfield. They found over $300-dollars of stolen merchandise in their stolen vehicle. The Petaluma Dick’s Sporting Goods store was also targeted on the 15th and 18th of this month, but the suspects fled the area before police arrived.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

California Delta commuters stymied by unreliable ferry service

RIO VISTA - Ferry troubles on the Delta dating back more than a decade are leading to nightmare commute times that have some East Bay drivers fuming. The Real McCoy II is the ferry that connects Rio Vista to Ryer Island and eventually the Sacramento Area. Without it, there is no Highway 24, but the boat has been plagued with mechanical problems since it hit the water in early 2011, and those problems continue to this day. For Betty and Bob Sutherland, every trip away from home takes a lot of extra planning, and hopefully a little luck. "There are no...
RIO VISTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

