Read full article on original website
Related
5 Great Reasons to Take Your Kids Squirrel Hunting in Louisiana
I'm not quite sure exactly why, but I think that we have almost completely lost the love of squirrel hunting here in Louisiana. The season always begins on the first Saturday of October and for this year, that will be this Saturday, October 1, however I'm left wondering how many people will actually be in the woods to enjoy it?
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish
A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
Taking a walk! Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood - took over three hours to restrain reptile
An enormous 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was seen strolling through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas on Monday and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called the police. The scene unfolded at 7:40am on Monday when local dispatch received calls about the gator and sent Texas Parks and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gigantic 11-Foot Alligator Spotted Walking Through Neighborhood: Video
Constable Chad Norvell of Fort Bend County, Precinct 1, told Newsweek it took several hours to remove the alligator.
Boat Dumps 900,000 Fish Off Louisiana Coast, Sparks Outrage With Conservation Groups
Fish oils are an essential component of everyday supplements. Plus, they’re used in way more items than you might realize. Fertilizers, pet food, cosmetics, and lots of human foods as well. The number one fishing source of these oils in our products? That would be the humble menhaden. Also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
Bobcat Easily Clears Massive Gap In Louisiana’s Pecan Island
Now granted I’m not familiar with the World Record long jump for a bobcat, but this has to be pretty close. Filmed in Pecan Island, Louisiana, even these crab fishermen were blown about by this display of athleticism:. “We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island,...
Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch
You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Rifle Scopes for Deer Hunting of 2022
Because every deer hunt is unique in its details, a single rifle scope that can cover the close-in terrain of a Midwest whitetail hunt and precisely place a bullet across the open plains of mule deer country is a unicorn. The fast reticles and bright glass of woodland whitetail hunters won’t do for prairie mule deer hunters, who want precision reticles and lightweight scopes.
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan ranked No. 7 state for fishing
It only makes sense that the home to the Great Lakes would find itself in the top 10 list for being one of the best states for fishing. Just in time for National Hunting and Fishing Day. which was celebrated Saturday, Michigan finds itself at seventh place for Lawn Love's 2022's Best and Worst States for Fishing.
pethelpful.com
Video of Huge Bear Contemplating Taking a Swim in Alaska Is a Sight to See
As the weather starts to turn, so ends our days of jumping feet-first into the pool. It's too cold! Just like a bear that was featured in a video on TikTok. The poor guy was caught debating whether he should take a plunge into the water or if it was just too cold.
1986 Mercury Cougar Pulled From Mississippi River
Soon this will be listed on Facebook Marketplace…. There’s something undeniably interesting about seeing an old car pulled out of a body of water it’s been hiding in for decades. That explains why so many are excited about seeing this 1986 Mercury Cougar which as been hanging out at the bottom of the Mississippi River for some time. It’s a lot worse for wear, sporting non-factory sunroof and other river modifications.
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
WATCH: Fox Filmed Catching Fish for the First Time
The Canidae family of the animal kingdom is made up of dogs, wolves, foxes, jackals, and other dog-like carnivores, all of which are adept hunters. The red fox, in particular, primarily hunts rodents and other small game, such as rabbits, squirrels, birds, and reptiles. A relatively recent discovery, however, proves that the canid’s diet might be even more diverse than scientists thought.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0