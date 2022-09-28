ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Swenson set fine example choosing family over football

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rjk9w_0iD9KRkH00

Iowa Park coach Michael Swenson didn’t spend halftime of Friday night’s football game devising new schemes for use against Wichita Falls High.

Frankly, Swenson had somewhere more important to be.

Instead of delving into halftime adjustments, Swenson was busy escorting his daughter, Micah, as part of Iowa Park’s homecoming court. A senior cheerleader, Micah was one of four girls nominated for the illustrious honor of homecoming queen.

And it was a moment the Iowa Park head coach wasn’t going to miss.

“I have been really emotional about this all week,” Swenson said after Iowa Park’s loss to Old High on Friday. “It wasn’t something I was going to miss. This was more important than any game I’ll ever coach.”

It’s not easy being a coach’s kid. It’s even more difficult being the child of a head football coach in Texas. And then being the daughter of a head football coach makes it even more arduous.

That’s a fact not lost on Swenson.

“My daughter has sacrificed so much,” he said. “There are sports she didn’t play growing up because she wanted to be by my side. She spent a lot of time in dugouts (when Swenson was a baseball coach) growing up, and it was all to spend some time with me.”

Just a year ago, Swenson witnessed City View head football coach Rudy Hawkins make a similar decision, missing the first half of a non-district game to escort his daughter, Mackenzie, during Iowa Park’s homecoming.

Not that Swenson needed to see Hawkins do it to make his decision.

“It was an easy decision. This is a moment I’d never get back,” Swenson said. “I’ll be coaching in a lot more games in my career. I only get to do this once. This is so much more important than any game.”

Micah didn’t win homecoming queen. That honor went to standout Lady Hawk athlete Isabella Dickens.

Iowa Park didn’t win the football game, either.

But father and daughter walked off the field feeling like champions.

And Swenson should have won the admiration of many in attendance.

High school coaches are elevated in this state but often on the merit of wins and losses. In the process, they’re asked to serve as good role models for the young athletes playing for them.

On Friday, Swenson put one of life’s greatest lessons in practice.

Family first.

Maybe they don’t realize it yet, but it’s a lesson that will resonate with Swenson’s players in the future.

That’s a win.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one person was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a motorcycle wreck on Old Iowa Park Road. Our photographer on scene said the wreck appeared to involve a motorcycle and one other vehicle. He was also able to see the motorcycle driver lifted into an ambulance.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
blackchronicle.com

TC Fuels Acquires 8 Stations in Texas

DALLAS andWICHITA FALLS, Texas — TC Fuels LP has acquired eight fuel stations with comfort shops in Wichita Falls, Jacksboro and Windthorst, Texas, from Texoma Petroleum Inc. All places are leased to fee sellers. Wichita Falls-based Texoma Petroleum didn’t instantly function any of the retail websites. All places...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
Iowa Park, TX
Sports
City
Iowa Park, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Football
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Burkburnett clarifies garbage rate increase

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Many residents in Burkburnett woke up Thursday morning a little confused and angry after seeing a report of a drastic increase in their garbage pickup rate. It turns out that the report gave the correct numbers, but not in the correct format. They were presented incorrectly,...
BURKBURNETT, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Role Models#American Football
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will now only be one payment schedule option for active duty soldiers, which starts on October 1. “When soldiers are financially solvent and financially independent, then they’re better able to focus on their mission,” said Daniel Farrell, a financial readiness specialist at Fort Sill.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls woman opens travel business downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls gained a new business downtown while the iconic Big Blue added another tenant on Thursday, September 29, 2022. That’s when Chelsea Hadden officially cut the ribbon and opened her office for Tip Top Travel Services. In the days of websites and apps...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
DUNCAN, OK
texomashomepage.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized, arrested after chase ends in wreck on Central Fwy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Body found and identified in Jacksboro

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
JACKSBORO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Woman Facing Charges After Biting Officer on the Face

This is the perfect example of someone making a bad situation much, much worse. At around 12:34 am on Tuesday, September 27, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Roanoke due to a disturbance. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Heaven Gonzales to be “extremely intoxicated” and arrested her for Public Intoxication.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation on Taylor Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning. According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Olney man charged with felony animal cruelty

An Olney man with a previous conviction for animal cruelty was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with cruelty to a livestock animal in connection with a foundered horse in his care, Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. Tony Clayton, 54, was arrested a year ago for chaining a dog...
OLNEY, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy