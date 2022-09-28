Read full article on original website
Related
baylorlariat.com
No. 13 Baylor volleyball falls to Iowa State, snaps 10-match win streak
No. 13 Baylor volleyball fell to Iowa State University 3-1 in its first road conference game, snapping a 10-match win streak. The Bears are now 11-3 overall, with a 1-1 conference record going into their next match with the University of Kansas on Saturday. In her first match back after...
baylorlariat.com
Men’s basketball set on recapturing national title in upcoming season
Baylor men’s basketball has its sights set on a Final Four appearance heading into the next season. The 2021 national champions have set the bar high coming off of back-to-back Big 12 championships. The team is looking to build on that success and get back to the big stage in March.
baylorlariat.com
Must-knows for meet days: an equestrian guide
As No. 7 Baylor equestrian begins its season on Thursday, now is the time to brush up on your riding knowledge and the logistics of each meet day. There are many different riding styles within the equestrian sport, however during National Collegiate Equestrian Association and NCAA competitions, riders compete in the jumping seat and western disciplines.
baylorlariat.com
Beto O’Rourke rallies Baylor students, Waco community to vote in November
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped in Waco Wednesday to speak on gun control, reproductive rights and immigration to Baylor students and the Waco community. O’Rourke spoke to a packed crowd of about 300 — mixed with supporters and protestors — at Freight Icehouse and Yardbar as a part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baylorlariat.com
SLIDESHOW: Beto In Baylor
Attendees demonstrate their passion for the candidates for Texas governor with signs throughout the event. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer.
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Light in the Piazza | Sept. 30 & Oct.1 : 7:30 p.m., Sept. Oct. 2 : 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $22 – 25 | “Light in the Piazza” has many elements of a romantic musical with whirlwind love and the disproval of two families.
baylorlariat.com
Giggle and gather: Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club arrives to Baylor
Fifty students have shown interest in learning more about the giggles of the new Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club at Baylor. After being chartered in the spring, the student organization plans to begin its meetings in November. The club’s goal, besides rehearsing and performing stand-up and sketch comedy, is to...
baylorlariat.com
You deserve days off: Adopt no-homework Saturdays
Taking one day off from studying and homework during the week is essential to manage your stress levels, have a social life and avoid academic burnout. With midterms coming up or just finishing, we all need a break from school. Even if we don’t have a weeklong break in the fall semester until Thanksgiving, we all need to ensure we’re getting enough rest and relaxation.
RELATED PEOPLE
baylorlariat.com
Mayborn Museum celebrates Hispanic heritage, encourages remembrance through community ofrenda
From Sept. 18 to Nov. 4, the Mayborn Museum Complex invites the Baylor and greater Waco communities to honor and remember their loved ones through a community ofrenda in celebration of Dia de los Muertos. The traditional Mexican holiday is a two-day celebration from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. It...
Comments / 0