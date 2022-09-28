Read full article on original website
Related
Gavin Newsom 'bound to lose' if he runs for president in 2024 amid crime, education crises: Terrell
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell argued California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "bound to lose" if he decides to run for president in 2024, citing various issues plaguing the Golden State. Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the 2024 presidential election and the nationwide crime surge. BIDEN ON IF...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
California lawmakers just passed a bill that could force Tesla to stop calling its beta software 'Full Self Driving' in the state — now, it's up to Gov. Newsom to sign it into law
"People in California think Full Self-Driving is fully automated when it's not," Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lena Gonzalez said.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
Trump climbs back onto the Forbes 400 richest Americans list
Former President Donald Trump can again lay claim to membership in an elite club: The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Trump reclaimed a place in the business magazine's annual list after tumbling from the rankings last year, which marked the first time in 25 years Trump hadn't been included. The real estate investor lands at No. 343 on this year's list, tied with other billionaires including casino magnate Steve Wynn, Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance and Yahoo! co-founder David Filo. Trump's net worth has jumped from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion this year, Forbes estimated.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Fox News
California Rep. Katie Porter trashed Irvine police after they arrested man she lives with
FIRST ON FOX: California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter trashed the Irvine Police Department after they arrested the man she lives with for allegedly assaulting a protester at her town hall event last year. Julian Willis of La Jolla, California, made headlines in July after allegedly punching a protester at Porter’s...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Richest Billionaire in Every State
748 of the world's 2,668 billionaires live in the U.S. More than half of them live in California, New York, and Florida. The other half are spread throughout the country, with billionaires taking up residence in 42 out of 50 states. The stock market has had a rough 2022. According...
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a dozen migrants within the Torrance County Detention Facility describes broken plumbing, insect infestations, insufficient access to medical care and rationed bottles of drinking water. A companion complaint Wednesday to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents retaliation, including restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct against an immigrant under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The new complaint adds to concerns raised in August by the coalition — which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab, the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and the El Paso, Texas-based Justice for Our Neighbors — drawing on information from interviews with scores of migrants at the center.
What I Am Reading (and watching) September 22nd
Bail reform is a political hot button. Advocates of bail insist that it keeps miscreants off the streets; opponents point out that not all miscreants are guilty and that an inability to finance bail means the poor can sit in jail for months while the judicial system slowly attends to their case. Both views are solidly based on opinion; neither considers the actual facts. Could the answer lie with Dog, the Bounty Hunter?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 25 Self-Made Billionaires
Although there are many billionaires out there, not all came from humble beginnings. See which of the wealthy really are self-made billionaires.
Ex-eBay execs heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter
Two former eBay Inc security executives were sentenced to prison on Thursday for carrying out a campaign to harass and intimidate a Massachusetts couple through threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the company's then-CEO.
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Some Unexpected News
She has revolutionized the hushed world of philanthropy, dispensing with customs and traditions. In two years MacKenzie Scott has given several billion dollars to noncharitable organizations and associations without ever expecting anything in return or even having a foundation bearing her name. In so doing she has changed the giving...
Tesla lawyers to question Elon Musk ahead of trial: CBS News Flash Sept. 26, 2022
Elon Musk will answer questions from Tesla lawyers this week ahead of a trial that could determine whether the Tesla CEO has to go ahead with his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Tokyo to attend a memorial service for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and superstar Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
Comments / 0