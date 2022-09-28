ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
CBS News

Trump climbs back onto the Forbes 400 richest Americans list

Former President Donald Trump can again lay claim to membership in an elite club: The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Trump reclaimed a place in the business magazine's annual list after tumbling from the rankings last year, which marked the first time in 25 years Trump hadn't been included. The real estate investor lands at No. 343 on this year's list, tied with other billionaires including casino magnate Steve Wynn, Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance and Yahoo! co-founder David Filo. Trump's net worth has jumped from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion this year, Forbes estimated.
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
The Motley Fool

The Richest Billionaire in Every State

748 of the world's 2,668 billionaires live in the U.S. More than half of them live in California, New York, and Florida. The other half are spread throughout the country, with billionaires taking up residence in 42 out of 50 states. The stock market has had a rough 2022. According...
The Associated Press

Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a dozen migrants within the Torrance County Detention Facility describes broken plumbing, insect infestations, insufficient access to medical care and rationed bottles of drinking water. A companion complaint Wednesday to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents retaliation, including restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct against an immigrant under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The new complaint adds to concerns raised in August by the coalition — which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab, the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and the El Paso, Texas-based Justice for Our Neighbors — drawing on information from interviews with scores of migrants at the center.
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading (and watching) September 22nd

Bail reform is a political hot button. Advocates of bail insist that it keeps miscreants off the streets; opponents point out that not all miscreants are guilty and that an inability to finance bail means the poor can sit in jail for months while the judicial system slowly attends to their case. Both views are solidly based on opinion; neither considers the actual facts. Could the answer lie with Dog, the Bounty Hunter?
TheStreet

Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Some Unexpected News

She has revolutionized the hushed world of philanthropy, dispensing with customs and traditions. In two years MacKenzie Scott has given several billion dollars to noncharitable organizations and associations without ever expecting anything in return or even having a foundation bearing her name. In so doing she has changed the giving...
CBS News

Tesla lawyers to question Elon Musk ahead of trial: CBS News Flash Sept. 26, 2022

Elon Musk will answer questions from Tesla lawyers this week ahead of a trial that could determine whether the Tesla CEO has to go ahead with his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Tokyo to attend a memorial service for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and superstar Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
