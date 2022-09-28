ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

Shaked Orders Expulsion of Jerusalem Terrorist’s Relatives

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Wednesday that she ordered the expulsion of seven relatives of Jerusalem terrorist Fadi al-Qandar, killer of four IDF soldiers in a 2017 ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv. Sixteen other soldiers were wounded, including several who were seriously injured, in the attack. Al-Qandar’s relatives are not...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find

A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces brought down in Iraq

U.S. forces on Wednesday brought down an Iranian drone that officials said appeared poised to attack American troops in Iraq. The downing came as the Iranian military started a drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq, attacks that have killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, according to the Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry.
MILITARY
BBC

Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico

Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
PROTESTS
BBC

Thirteen killed in Iraq as Iran attacks Kurdish groups blamed for protests

Thirteen people have been killed in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, officials say, as Iran launched missiles and armed drones at what it said were bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. A pregnant woman was reportedly among those who died in the strikes. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it hit "separatist...
PROTESTS
CNN

On GPS: Iran erupts in protest over woman's death

Fareed is joined by Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the future of Iran’s theocratic rule amid nationwide protests after the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police.
PROTESTS

