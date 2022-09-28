Read full article on original website
Magic number is 3, but one Cardinals win vs. Brewers could clinch postseason
It's the final full week of the MLB regular season, and the St. Louis Cardinals could clinch a spot in the postseason any day.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
With only a week to go in the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals will battle it out with the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup with major playoff implications on the line. Join us for our odds series, where our Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed. Despite being losers...
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Newman's single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers
The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5
The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League's final wild card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
FOX43.com
Phillies' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Philadelphia stands in the National League Wild Card
Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the vernacular of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Twins beat White Sox, now sit tied for 2nd in AL Central
Jake Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored and Gio Urshela also had three hits as the
Padres, Dodgers bring tuckered bullpens into series finale
The San Diego Padres have a chance to win a series from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time
