Aurora’s chief issue: Bumpy rollout of police chief finalists gets bumpier as Black community leaders question process, results

Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
Police said they were looking for a "person of interest" in a homicide when they exchanged gunfire with a man, killing him and wounding a Denver officer.
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who hit a person in Lakewood and fled the scene.
A Denver police officer has been shot and injured and a suspect is dead, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
Tay Anderson, Board of Education vice president for Denver Public Schools, has been a magnet for controversy since he first ran for the office in 2017 at the age of nineteen; he was elected two years later. The latest dustup involves an email Anderson recently shared on Twitter that suggested...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was in court Thursday, September 29 facing charges related to violating the Espionage Act. 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faces three espionage-related charges, for allegedly attempting to send classified information to a foreign government. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified The post Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation appeared first on KRDO.
Two minutes of mindful reaction could have stopped the horrifying train collision which happened just north of Platteville nearly two weeks ago, according to a rail safety expert who watched the video and was interviewed about it by The Gazette. That's the time it took from the moment police opened a police cruiser door and put a suspect inside to when the SUV was slammed by a Union Pacific (UP) locomotive and dragged down the tracks. That two minutes, said Craig Cox, would have been...
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
