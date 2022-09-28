Aurora’s chief issue: Bumpy rollout of police chief finalists gets bumpier as Black community leaders question process, results

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO