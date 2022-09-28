ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose to bus where Eagles dare

It’s going to be a good time to hit the road, as it turns out, for the Presbyterian College football team, which is loading the bus for Morehead, Ky., early Friday morning in order to play the Morehead State Eagles on Saturday at 2 p.m. Hurricane Ian, or whatever...
MOREHEAD, KY
Newberry Observer

Wolves keep close at Anderson

ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
ANDERSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

It's a matter of beating Greer, Union County and a storm

High school football is ahead of schedule. In order to get the week’s crucial games in ahead of tropical interference, Laurens (1-5) is playing at Greer (1-5) on Thursday in the Region 2-4A opener at 7 p.m., and a half hour later, Clinton (6-0) is traveling to Union (County) (2-3) to play for the 1st time in Region 4-3A.
GREER, SC
The Spun

Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game

The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
COLUMBIA, SC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team

Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0. Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening. When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the...
CLEMSON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
GREENVILLE, SC

