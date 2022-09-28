Read full article on original website
Blue Hose to bus where Eagles dare
It’s going to be a good time to hit the road, as it turns out, for the Presbyterian College football team, which is loading the bus for Morehead, Ky., early Friday morning in order to play the Morehead State Eagles on Saturday at 2 p.m. Hurricane Ian, or whatever...
Inside the Lines: Trying to reason with hurricane season
Amidst the tumult, this week’s football games figure to be crucial to the rest of the season. I have fetched my old sneakers ‘cause I’m gonna have to be a mudder, I expect. I shall try to be cautious as I am neither agile, mobile or hostile.
Wolves keep close at Anderson
ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
College football game in Week 5 switches date, time due to Hurricane Ian impact
Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, one college football team along the coast will be moving its game time. South Carolina will be moving its game to Thursday night, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET from a Saturday afternoon kick. Ray Tanner, South Carolina’s athletic director discussed the impact...
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
South Carolina NIL Collective To Secure $25K for Every WBB Player
Through the years, NCAA champion head coach Dawn Staley has advocated for elevated investment in women’s college basketball. Less than a year after she led her team to a national championship, the South Carolina community has heard her. A name, image, and likeness collective at South Carolina called Garnet...
It's a matter of beating Greer, Union County and a storm
High school football is ahead of schedule. In order to get the week’s crucial games in ahead of tropical interference, Laurens (1-5) is playing at Greer (1-5) on Thursday in the Region 2-4A opener at 7 p.m., and a half hour later, Clinton (6-0) is traveling to Union (County) (2-3) to play for the 1st time in Region 4-3A.
Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game
The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Swinney Defends Nonconference Slate, Says ACC Atlantic 'Absolutely' One of Toughest Divisions In Country
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not only defended the Tigers' nonconference schedule but also went on record in calling the ACC Atlantic one of the toughest divisions in the country.
Clemson University students react to possibility of 'Gameday' during Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1 when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. For many current students at Clemson, this will...
Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team
Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0. Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening. When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the...
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
Local trash pickup to continue during storm
Representatives from local waste management providers in Spartanburg, Greenville and Greer said they expect to continue trash pickup as scheduled this week despite the severe weather that may impact the area.
[Vid] FALL for Greenville: A Weekend of Flavor and More to Explore – Pursuitist
Greenville, South Carolina gears up each October for its annual weekend full of flavor and fun — Fall for Greenville — which includes multiple days and nights of tastings, drinks, and musical performances, and the 41st iteration of the gourmet event will be taking place October 14-16, 2022 in the heart of Greenville’s downtown.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting
One person has died, and two others have been injured in a shooting at a Greenwood apartment complex.
