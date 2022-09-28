National Museum of the US Air Force to host World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host activities to allow people to look back at World War I, according to a news release.

World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous will take place October 7-8 and nearly two dozen World I replica aircraft will be on display.

Activities include aerial events, World War I living history reenactors in a war encampment area, radio-controlled model aircraft, and a speaker series, the release said.

In addition to the aircraft, vintage automobiles from Ford, Overland, Davis and Oakland are scheduled to be on display.

Gates will open each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and admission and parking is free.

For more information, visit this website.

