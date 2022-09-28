ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

National Museum of the US Air Force to host World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host activities to allow people to look back at World War I, according to a news release.

World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous will take place October 7-8 and nearly two dozen World I replica aircraft will be on display.

Activities include aerial events, World War I living history reenactors in a war encampment area, radio-controlled model aircraft, and a speaker series, the release said.

In addition to the aircraft, vintage automobiles from Ford, Overland, Davis and Oakland are scheduled to be on display.

Gates will open each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and admission and parking is free.

For more information, visit this website.

Fifth annual BoroFest to take place tomorrow at North Park

The City of Springboro is holding the fifth annual BoroFest tomorrow at North Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. according to a release from a city spokesperson. Guests can enjoy live music from The Eagles Project and the Naked Karate Girls. The release advised attendees to bring their own seating for the concert area.
SPRINGBORO, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio

Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH
