Hampton, NE

Aurora News Register

Aurora declaws Wildcats, 54-13

Aurora found itself in unfamiliar territory on two fronts for its fifth win of the season, playing a Thursday night game against St. Paul. The end result was a dominating 54-13 victory, though coach Kyle Peterson told his team afterwards not to be satisfied with what he thought was not the Huskies best football.
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Aurora comes up short against Lakeview on Senior Night

Aurora’s Senior Night efforts featured a hot start and ferocious rally which came up a run short. The Lady Huskies scored two runs in the seventh, but couldn’t make up the difference in a 6-5 loss to Columbus Lakeview at home Thursday on a brisk night for softball.
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Charlene (Gartner) Coon

Charlene (Gartner) Coon, age 79, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Memorial Community Care in Aurora. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Blue Valley Cemetery which is 8 miles south of Hastings. Pastor Rudy Flores will officiate. A reception will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Church at 415 South 18th Street, Aurora, at Noon following the grave side service. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 S 18th Street, Aurora, NE 68818 in Charlene’s name. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Robert Dick

Robert Wayne Dick 85, of Aurora passed away after a long battle with cancer at Memorial Community Care on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be designated to Aurora Methodist Church, Nebraska Cancer Center or AseraCare Hospice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle large grass fire southwest of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple crews battled a large grass fire southwest of Lincoln near Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was near Southwest 114th Street and West Saltillo Road. By 6 p.m., the fire was out, and crews were leaving. The blaze were reported after 3 p.m. About...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
CAIRO, NE
Kearney Hub

As harvest nears, giant seed facility gearing up in Kearney

KEARNEY — GXO has opened its massive Kearney distribution center at 2615 E. 11th St. The building is the size of three football fields and, at 334 yards X 114 yards, encompasses 350,000 square feet. Those dimensions make it Kearney’s second largest building behind the Parker Hannifin Filters’ distribution center in east Kearney, which is 400,000 square feet.
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora News Register

Highway 34 history -- Project was years in making

It’s a part of daily life for many Hamilton County residents. Highway 34, running east to west throughout the area, is an essential to commuters between Aurora and Grand Island or York. With recent talk of renovations to the roadway being done in the coming years, the News-Register took a look back -- circa 1984 and on -- to uncover what went down the last time big changes were made on that…
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a beef theft that they said is different from previous thefts they’ve experienced regarding stolen meat. “This was different,” said GIPD Captain Jim Duering. “It wasn’t cold storage trailers sitting in a parking lot that got stolen.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Police Department to hold animal license clinic

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is holding a clinic this weekend to keep pets in the area safe. The Columbus Police Department is holding an animal license clinic Saturday, Oct. 1 at Pet Care Specialists. The City of Columbus has an ordinance requiring residents to have...
COLUMBUS, NE
KSNB Local4

19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County

SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

