Read full article on original website
Related
Aurora News Register
Aurora declaws Wildcats, 54-13
Aurora found itself in unfamiliar territory on two fronts for its fifth win of the season, playing a Thursday night game against St. Paul. The end result was a dominating 54-13 victory, though coach Kyle Peterson told his team afterwards not to be satisfied with what he thought was not the Huskies best football.
Aurora News Register
Aurora comes up short against Lakeview on Senior Night
Aurora’s Senior Night efforts featured a hot start and ferocious rally which came up a run short. The Lady Huskies scored two runs in the seventh, but couldn’t make up the difference in a 6-5 loss to Columbus Lakeview at home Thursday on a brisk night for softball.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
Aurora News Register
Charlene (Gartner) Coon
Charlene (Gartner) Coon, age 79, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Memorial Community Care in Aurora. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Blue Valley Cemetery which is 8 miles south of Hastings. Pastor Rudy Flores will officiate. A reception will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Church at 415 South 18th Street, Aurora, at Noon following the grave side service. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 S 18th Street, Aurora, NE 68818 in Charlene’s name. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora News Register
Robert Dick
Robert Wayne Dick 85, of Aurora passed away after a long battle with cancer at Memorial Community Care on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be designated to Aurora Methodist Church, Nebraska Cancer Center or AseraCare Hospice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
klkntv.com
Crews battle large grass fire southwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple crews battled a large grass fire southwest of Lincoln near Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was near Southwest 114th Street and West Saltillo Road. By 6 p.m., the fire was out, and crews were leaving. The blaze were reported after 3 p.m. About...
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
Kearney Hub
As harvest nears, giant seed facility gearing up in Kearney
KEARNEY — GXO has opened its massive Kearney distribution center at 2615 E. 11th St. The building is the size of three football fields and, at 334 yards X 114 yards, encompasses 350,000 square feet. Those dimensions make it Kearney’s second largest building behind the Parker Hannifin Filters’ distribution center in east Kearney, which is 400,000 square feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aurora News Register
Highway 34 history -- Project was years in making
It’s a part of daily life for many Hamilton County residents. Highway 34, running east to west throughout the area, is an essential to commuters between Aurora and Grand Island or York. With recent talk of renovations to the roadway being done in the coming years, the News-Register took a look back -- circa 1984 and on -- to uncover what went down the last time big changes were made on that…
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
North Platte Telegraph
'Sky's the limit' — Omaha YouTuber has ambitious plans for York missile silo
Andrew Flair wanted nothing to do with owning a missile silo at first. The Omaha native and YouTube influencer had seen a Facebook post about the decommissioned complex near York, which hit the market this summer. He figured he would check it out with some friends for a video, but...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
1011now.com
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a beef theft that they said is different from previous thefts they’ve experienced regarding stolen meat. “This was different,” said GIPD Captain Jim Duering. “It wasn’t cold storage trailers sitting in a parking lot that got stolen.”
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Police Department to hold animal license clinic
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is holding a clinic this weekend to keep pets in the area safe. The Columbus Police Department is holding an animal license clinic Saturday, Oct. 1 at Pet Care Specialists. The City of Columbus has an ordinance requiring residents to have...
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County
SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
Comments / 0