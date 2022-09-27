Charlene (Gartner) Coon, age 79, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Memorial Community Care in Aurora. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Blue Valley Cemetery which is 8 miles south of Hastings. Pastor Rudy Flores will officiate. A reception will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Church at 415 South 18th Street, Aurora, at Noon following the grave side service. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 S 18th Street, Aurora, NE 68818 in Charlene’s name. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

AURORA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO