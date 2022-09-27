ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released from hospital after emergency appendectomy

WASHINGTON — Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon is recovering after surgery for appendicitis on Wednesday night, according to the congressman's office. The Republican was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital for intense abdominal pain, according to a news release. Bacon's office said he had an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night, which Bacon...
News Channel Nebraska

ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts

OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
wnax.com

“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska

The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
Aurora News Register

Robert Dick

Robert Wayne Dick 85, of Aurora passed away after a long battle with cancer at Memorial Community Care on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be designated to Aurora Methodist Church, Nebraska Cancer Center or AseraCare Hospice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
kscj.com

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
dakotafreepress.com

Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
Kearney Hub

Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing

KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update

Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
