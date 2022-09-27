Read full article on original website
State Board of Ed Member Neary responds after controversial comments
During a candidate forum this week, Board Member Deborah Neary said “Proficiency scores don’t tell you anything that our students are achieving." We spoke with her to clarify what she meant.
KETV.com
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released from hospital after emergency appendectomy
WASHINGTON — Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon is recovering after surgery for appendicitis on Wednesday night, according to the congressman's office. The Republican was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital for intense abdominal pain, according to a news release. Bacon's office said he had an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night, which Bacon...
News Channel Nebraska
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
wnax.com
“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska
The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
Aurora News Register
Robert Dick
Robert Wayne Dick 85, of Aurora passed away after a long battle with cancer at Memorial Community Care on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be designated to Aurora Methodist Church, Nebraska Cancer Center or AseraCare Hospice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
Kearney Hub
Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing
KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections ‘touts’ hiring successes amid reports of shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier in September, an annual report on Nebraska’s prison system pointed out several critical staffing vacancies at state facilities. And less than two weeks later, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services “touted” its success in hiring new staff members in a Tuesday press release.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update
Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
Ask Omaha: Guess in which year medicinal cannabis will be legalized in Nebraska?
Do you feel really terrible for all of the families of people struggling with illnesses that medicinal cannabis could really help? They have been tirelessly working to legalize it in Nebraska for decades.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
