U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended "the Republic of North Korea" while visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Thursday as her trip to Asia ended.
PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, leading to a warning by North Korea that the allies risked triggering war. South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.
Harris was intending to refer to South Korea when she praised America's "alliance" with North Korea.
