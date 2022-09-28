ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
North Korea sounds warning as US, South Korea begin naval drills

South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, leading to a warning by North Korea that the allies risked triggering war. South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Don Lemon scolded for turning NOAA Hurricane Ian interview into climate crisis debate

Hurricane Ian continued to gain strength before making landfall in Florida today, blasting the state with 155mph winds and causing millions to face evacuation orders as the storm neared Category 5 status.As Ian approached the US, Jamie Rohme, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center, raised some eyebrows on Tuesday when he seemed to demur about linking the storm to the climate crisis during an interview on CNN.“We can come back and talk about climate change at a later time,” Mr Rohme told anchor Don Lemon. “I want to focus on the here and...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Ukraine Foils Russian Attempt at Bridge, Strikes Enemy Barge: Military

A Russian military barge has been destroyed, while an attempt to restore a crossing over the Dnipro River has been thwarted, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's Operational Command South (OCS) said in a Facebook post on Monday that the military had dashed Russian hopes "of establishing a connection between the banks" of the Dnipro by attacking the barge and stopping "attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka," which is located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted and destroyed bridges over the river in recent months, cutting off a crucial supply path for the Russian military.
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows 'consequences' over nukes

An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The airstrike was the latest in a series...
Russian-Installed Official's Car Blown up in Ukraine Attack

A Russian-installed official's car was blown up in an attack in Melitopol, southeastern Ukraine, the city's mayor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday. Fedorov, the mayor of the midsized Ukrainian city, said he received information from Ukrainian resistance forces that the car of "local top collaborator" Elena Shapurova was set on fire.
