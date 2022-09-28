Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats are unlikely to hold House majority in midterms
Even after a run of special election victories and encouraging polls, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has issued a pessimistic prediction for House Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections. In comments reported by Punchbowl News, Mr Schumer told Senate colleagues at a restaurant dinner that were the midterms to...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
Kinzinger on GOP-majority House: They’re going to demand a Biden impeachment vote every week
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) in a new interview predicts that GOP lawmakers will demand a vote to impeach President Biden “every week” if Republicans take control of the House in the midterms. Kinzinger, a frequent critic of former President Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill, compared previous...
WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will pick up between '20 and 70 seats' in the House
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich predicts that the "red wave" in November will surpass even optimists' expectations, with Republicans winning 20-70 seats in the House and three to seven seats in the Senate.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Some GOP senators raise eyebrows after Trump promises to pardon all Jan. 6 protestors if reelected
Several Republican members of Congress have taken aim at former President Donald Trump over his comments about pardoning protesters that were present during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. While speaking with The Hill, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) shared their disagreement...
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
msn.com
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump posed as a Washington Post reporter in a 2019 call with her: book
Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump may have posed as a reporter to call her, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman detailed how Dingell thought the caller sounded like Trump. Trump insulted Dingell's late husband at a Dec. 2019 rally. She responded by praising her husband's...
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
msn.com
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Washington Examiner
FBI official who shut down key Hunter Biden details called to testify by top Republicans
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down key details about the Hunter Biden investigation must testify, House Republicans have demanded. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a line of inquiry into...
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
Biden’s hunger and nutrition goals confront November realities
The White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health is happening as record food inflation is hitting Americans just a few weeks away from tough midterm elections for Democrats.
