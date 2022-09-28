Read full article on original website
Central corrals Clovis
Week seven in Valley high school football had Central taking an early lead at Clovis. Quarterback Dayton Tafoya found Noel Felix III with a touchdown pass in the corner. Tafoya had the hot hand in the first half when he connected on three touchdown passes. A 27-yarder to Braylen Hall...
Wild week 7 in high school football
Week seven in Valley high school football featured a matchup of unbeaten rivals with Clovis North taking on Buchanan. Clovis East also put it's unbeaten record on the line against rival Clovis North. Meanwhile, Edison put on a show in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
The Raisin Festival is back this weekend
BIOLA, Calif. (FOX26) — Biola is celebrating its annual Raisin Festival this weekend. The Biola Chamber of Commerce announced the 64th Annual Raisin Festival will kick off Friday, Sept. 30th, and run through Sunday, Oct. 2nd. Biola is a town off Shaw Ave. west of Fresno. There will be...
Soaring gas prices hit Fresno, California sees the highest increase across the country
Fresno residents are once again feeling the strain at the gas pump. According to oil and gas analyst, Patrick De Haan, the golden state is seeing an average of $6/gal because it is the only state still using the summer blend. Haan says those high prices will continue until next...
Man shot and killed Thursday in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 44-year-old man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation at 2:17 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Iowa Ave. near Maple and Tulare Avenues. When officers arrived, they found Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar on the...
City of Fresno gives warnings for first time parking violations in Downtown
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno will give out a warning for those who fail to follow rules for parking stalls and meters in Downtown Fresno instead of writing tickets starting Saturday. The warning will explain that there won’t be a fine the first time and it...
Fresno City Council votes to donate train at Roeding Park to Kingsburg
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno City Council has voted 4-3 to donate the train at Roeding Park to the City of Kingsburg. The engine was donated to Fresno in 1956 and sits behind a chained fence at the park. According to city staff, the problem has been protecting...
Boy shot in the leg overnight in Exeter
EXETER. Calif. (FOX26) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after he was shot in the leg in Exeter. The Exeter Police Department was called around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a person having been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old...
Student brings gun to elementary school in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — An elementary student is facing serious charges after it was learned they brought a weapon to school. School administrators learned about the incident on Thursday, the day after the child brought the gun onto the Alpine Vista School campus. Administrators called the Tulare Police Department...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Muang Liem Saelee
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Muang Liem Saelee. Muang Saelee is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 36-year-old Saelee is 5' 3" tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Muang Saelee is hiding, call...
Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
Clovis Unified scrambles to find accommodations for Clovis North band members NY bound
Last week Fox 26 News told you nearly 20 Clovis North band members couldn't march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade because they're not vaccinated for Covid. But Macy's had a change of heart and decided participants don't need to be vaccinated. Last Friday Clovis North finalized trip plans and...
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed following a shooting in Southeast Fresno Thursday afternoon. Fresno Police responded to an 8-round Shot Spotter alert near the 4600 block of E. Iowa Ave. When they arrived, a Hispanic man in his 40s was found shot once in the back....
Merced armed robbery suspects arrested in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives with the Merced Police Department arrested 24-year-old Eric Richard Guerra Jr. of Fresno on Wednesday with the assistance of the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC). Detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 28th at the...
Woman whose body discovered among burning debris in Reedley identified
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was discovered after firefighters put out a fire in a Reedley orchard last Thursday. The Reedley Fire Department was called to the orchard behind Rite Aid near the 1700 block of E. Manning Ave. As they were putting the fire out, they realized...
Man arrested for attempted homicide in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he shot at another man that confronted him due to drugs in Merced. Police say Song Xiong, 37, brandished a gun and started shooting at the man who confronted Xiong and a group of people who allegedly were loitering and using drugs.
16-year-old girls killed in fiery crash near Orange Cove identified
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — The two teens who died last month in a fiery crash near Orange Cove have been identified. The 16-year-old girls, Jaqueline Martinez and Yolanda Chapa, both from Orange Cove, were killed when their SUV hit a garbage truck. The crash happened on Monday, Aug....
Independent report in about several allegations against former VP of student affairs Lamas
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Did Fresno State react and respond properly to the allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct from Dr. Frank Lamas?. The report from a neutral, external investigation commissioned by the California State University Board of Trustees is now in. Nine reports were received about Lamas's...
UPDATE: Full list of the 85 U.S. memorial flags left behind at Parlier Cemetery available
PARLIER, Calif. — The local non-profit out of Sanger, American Legion Post 23, has gone through every single U.S. memorial flag they found and listed the names found on the pole of the flags. JD Bennett says his goal is to find a home for every flag to the...
Trailer, boat, part of house destroyed, several displaced following residential fire
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A trailer, boat and part of a house are completely destroyed following a two-alarm fire in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to the fire near S. Backer and E. Grove Avenues Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say they received a call of a trailer on...
