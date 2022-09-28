ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Central corrals Clovis

Week seven in Valley high school football had Central taking an early lead at Clovis. Quarterback Dayton Tafoya found Noel Felix III with a touchdown pass in the corner. Tafoya had the hot hand in the first half when he connected on three touchdown passes. A 27-yarder to Braylen Hall...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Wild week 7 in high school football

Week seven in Valley high school football featured a matchup of unbeaten rivals with Clovis North taking on Buchanan. Clovis East also put it's unbeaten record on the line against rival Clovis North. Meanwhile, Edison put on a show in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

The Raisin Festival is back this weekend

BIOLA, Calif. (FOX26) — Biola is celebrating its annual Raisin Festival this weekend. The Biola Chamber of Commerce announced the 64th Annual Raisin Festival will kick off Friday, Sept. 30th, and run through Sunday, Oct. 2nd. Biola is a town off Shaw Ave. west of Fresno. There will be...
BIOLA, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed Thursday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 44-year-old man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation at 2:17 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Iowa Ave. near Maple and Tulare Avenues. When officers arrived, they found Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar on the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Boy shot in the leg overnight in Exeter

EXETER. Calif. (FOX26) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after he was shot in the leg in Exeter. The Exeter Police Department was called around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a person having been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old...
EXETER, CA
KMPH.com

Student brings gun to elementary school in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — An elementary student is facing serious charges after it was learned they brought a weapon to school. School administrators learned about the incident on Thursday, the day after the child brought the gun onto the Alpine Vista School campus. Administrators called the Tulare Police Department...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Muang Liem Saelee

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Muang Liem Saelee. Muang Saelee is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 36-year-old Saelee is 5' 3" tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Muang Saelee is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dies at hospital following shooting in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed following a shooting in Southeast Fresno Thursday afternoon. Fresno Police responded to an 8-round Shot Spotter alert near the 4600 block of E. Iowa Ave. When they arrived, a Hispanic man in his 40s was found shot once in the back....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Merced armed robbery suspects arrested in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives with the Merced Police Department arrested 24-year-old Eric Richard Guerra Jr. of Fresno on Wednesday with the assistance of the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC). Detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 28th at the...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for attempted homicide in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he shot at another man that confronted him due to drugs in Merced. Police say Song Xiong, 37, brandished a gun and started shooting at the man who confronted Xiong and a group of people who allegedly were loitering and using drugs.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

16-year-old girls killed in fiery crash near Orange Cove identified

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — The two teens who died last month in a fiery crash near Orange Cove have been identified. The 16-year-old girls, Jaqueline Martinez and Yolanda Chapa, both from Orange Cove, were killed when their SUV hit a garbage truck. The crash happened on Monday, Aug....
ORANGE COVE, CA

