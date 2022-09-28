Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. Forest (Ocala, FL): Forest HS currently has several teaching positions available including English, Physical Education, Social Studies, and Exceptional Student Education. We are not waiting until the offseason to start bringing in more quality coaches in. We want boots on campus now! It is imperative to our head coach that assistant coaches get to work with players during the offseason and summer months in preparation for the 2023 season. Serious applicants only! Forest is a Region 2, 4 Suburban school located in Southeast Ocala. We have an amazing administration. The Principal and Athletic Director are former football coaches and players. Great football community. We are building this program back, and need some highly motivated, qualified candidates who aren't afraid to do what it takes to be successful. Those who wear their egos on their sleeve or are lazy need not apply. Come here to work hard, serve others, and help build a successful program! Interested candidates can email our Head Football Coach. eoghan.cullen@marion.k12.fl.us.

OCALA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO