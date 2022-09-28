Read full article on original website
Gators making change on special teams vs. Eastern Washington
Among the numerous alterations the Gators will make for Sunday’s 12 p.m. game against Eastern Washington, an interesting change for the special teams unit is among the list, Swamp247 has learned. Florida freshman kicker Trey Smack is preparing to make his collegiate debut against Eastern Washington, according to multiple...
WCJB
SEC unveils 2023 softball schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator softball fans can start coordinating their spring plans, as the SEC announced its 2023 schedule this week. Florida will open conference play with a three-game home series against Missouri March 17-19. The Gators will also host Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss. UF will travel to reigning league champion Arkansas, plus South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The Gators do not face Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M during league play.
WCJB
UF soccer team falls to No. 22 South Carolina, 1-0
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -The Gator soccer team remained winless in SEC play with Thursday’s 1-0 to to No. 22 South Carolina in Columbia. The game was moved up one day with Hurricane Ian set to move up the east coast of the U.S. Florida (2-9-0 overall, 0-4-0 in SEC)...
Gators shake-up defensive depth chart vs. Eastern Washington
Update: Florida has amended its depth chart release and included junior linebacker Diwun Black on the updated depth chart. Florida’s depth chart for Eastern Washington, released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, revealed several alterations to UF’s defense. The Gators will start several players for the first...
Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance to Families In Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian largely avoided the Gainesville area but greatly impacted southwest and central Florida, with several families of Gators players in the storm's path.
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Friday September 30, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. Forest (Ocala, FL): Forest HS currently has several teaching positions available including English, Physical Education, Social Studies, and Exceptional Student Education. We are not waiting until the offseason to start bringing in more quality coaches in. We want boots on campus now! It is imperative to our head coach that assistant coaches get to work with players during the offseason and summer months in preparation for the 2023 season. Serious applicants only! Forest is a Region 2, 4 Suburban school located in Southeast Ocala. We have an amazing administration. The Principal and Athletic Director are former football coaches and players. Great football community. We are building this program back, and need some highly motivated, qualified candidates who aren't afraid to do what it takes to be successful. Those who wear their egos on their sleeve or are lazy need not apply. Come here to work hard, serve others, and help build a successful program! Interested candidates can email our Head Football Coach. eoghan.cullen@marion.k12.fl.us.
Trenton, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chiefland High School football team will have a game with Trenton High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida university students evacuate to and from Gainesville to avoid Hurricane Ian’s path
When Tristen Ladika heard Hurricane Ian was going to hit Gainesville, she jumped into her red Prius and drove three and a half hours and more than 230 miles home to Jupiter, Florida. The 20-year-old UF wildlife, ecology and conservation junior didn’t want to stay in her dated house in...
WCJB
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has also begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid...
WCJB
University of Florida lecturer goes on rescue mission to protect his grandmother from Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Harrison Hove traveled to Venice, Florida to bring his grandmother to Gainesville for safety. He said he was not taking any chances on safety due to Ian. “A 3 hour drive down and 3 hour drive back thankfully with no traffic, I think it’s definitely worth...
WCJB
Easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s winds
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s strongest winds. A massive 40-foot tree was knocked down in Melrose. This happened feet away from Phillip and Sons Funeral Home. Residents said this tree has been here since the 1950s. In Interlachen and...
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hannah Ahn (Eastside)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While some swimmers take a methodical approach to the water, Hannah Ahn jumps in full steam ahead. “I feel like I’ve always been a sprinter and I think the thing I like about it is that mentality of trying to go as fast as you can,” said Eastside senior swimmer Hannah Ahn. “You’re your own competitor. You’re just trying to beat yourself, beat your times and everyday you’re just trying to get faster and better. That sense of improvement is really enjoyable.”
wuft.org
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian
Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
Independent Florida Alligator
P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history
Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
WCJB
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
WCJB
Nelson Metals will have hurricane giveaway for those affected by Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to support relief efforts for those affected by Ian. The event will be at Nelson Metals, which is 4505 NW 13th St. Since Ian made landfall Wednesday, millions are without power as others face destroyed homes and communities.
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
First Coast News
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
