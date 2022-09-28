ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics

Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics. […] The post Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist

The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed an exciting injury update on Matt Carpenter, per Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. Matt Carpenter could take live at-bats this coming week with Somerset rather than fly with the Yankees to Texas, Aaron Boone said. That would give him more reps to be ready for the ALDS. — Bryan […] The post Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022

Two of the top teams in the AL battle it out in Houston! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Astros prediction and pick. The Tampa Bay Rays head into Houston third in the AL Wild Card race. They are (85-71) on the year and are a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners and two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa dropped their final two games in Cleveland to drop down in the Wild Card standings and have a tough final six games. However, it would take a miracle for the Baltimore Orioles to take the postseason from them as they are still five games behind.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Rolling Stone gets hit with savage Twitter ratio after claiming Aaron Judge tied ‘real’ HR record

Aaron Judge has finally tied the American League home run record. After going through a mini slump and not hitting a dinger for a week, the New York Yankees superstar finally hit his 61st dinger in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge is now one homer away from the all-time American League record. […] The post Rolling Stone gets hit with savage Twitter ratio after claiming Aaron Judge tied ‘real’ HR record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms

The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start would be moved up to […] The post Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 MLB season as the clear favorites to win the American League Central division. Chicago was seemingly leaps and bounds above everyone else in the Central. But the Minnesota Twins jumped out to an early lead in the division. However, they endured a collapse of their own down the […] The post 3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for

The New York Mets, who currently boast a 98-58 record, are in an enviable position for once after years of franchise mishaps. Not only are they in position to claim the NL East crown, they have also done so in convincing fashion led by superstars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer. And it’s only […] The post Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history

The biggest hit delivered Wednesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important […] The post Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

40% chance Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, per Michael Kay

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said there is a 60 percent chance of Aaron Judge re-signing with the team, per The Michael Kay Show on Twitter. “I give him a 60% chance of signing with the #Yankees again,” Kay said. “If it gets to ten years I don’t think the Yankees will go there.”
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alcantara makes franchise history with epic feat vs. Brewers

It has been a season of swings and quite a few misses for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. That continued Friday night when he struck out his 200th batter of the season. The Marlins right-hander became the first pitcher in team history to fan 200 batters in multiple seasons. Alcantara achieved the feat early in the game when he struck out Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s heroics for Seattle never been done in MLB history

The Seattle Mariners have clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. And catcher Cal Raleigh made MLB history in the process. The Mariners catcher punched their ticket to October baseball with a walk-off solo home run on Friday night. With that blast, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to clinch a postseason spot.
SEATTLE, WA
