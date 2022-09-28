ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com

CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $28.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com

Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TITN - Free Report) closed at $28.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Quest Resource (QRHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

QRHC - Free Report) closed at $7.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Autodesk (ADSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ADSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $190.98, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Lnth#Net Sales#Dips#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#1 19#Dow#Zacks Consensus Estimates
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $362.19, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the information technology services provider had lost...
Zacks.com

Mercer International (MERC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MERC - Free Report) closed at $12.32, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the pulp company had lost 24.78%...
Zacks.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

NEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TTD - Free Report) closed at $59.75, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had...
Zacks.com

Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

LRCX - Free Report) closed at $366 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

GPOR - Free Report) closed at $87.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer...
Zacks.com

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

NEM - Free Report) closed at $41.76, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained...
Zacks.com

Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

HSY - Free Report) closed at $223.80, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy...
Zacks.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

WFC - Free Report) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

SESEN BIO, INC. (SESN) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

SESEN BIO, INC. (. SESN - Free Report) closed at $0.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into...
Zacks.com

TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

TJX (. TJX - Free Report) closed at $61.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into...
Zacks.com

RPC (RES) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed at $6.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed at $470.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

BTU - Free Report) closed at $24.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the...
