Environment

The Independent

AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————NEW/DEVELOPING——————————————AFGHANISTAN — A suicide bombing struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says. SENT: 390 words, photos.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-TROPICAL WEATHER — A revived Hurricane Ian set...
US News and World Report

Democratic Ex-Cop Demings Closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, is the underdog against Rubio, who is seeking his third...
Action News Jax

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
The Hill

DeSantis says next two days will be ‘nasty’ as Hurricane Ian strengthens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the next two days in the state will be “nasty” as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall imminently. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, and DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday it could reach land as a Category 5 hurricane but that it is “clearly” a major, powerful hurricane regardless.
Tampa Bay Times

Biden calls Hurricane Ian an ‘American crisis’

Hurricane Ian is “likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history” and is posing a crisis to the nation, President Joe Biden said on Friday, addressing the powerful storm that devastated Florida this week and reconstituted Friday in the Atlantic for a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina.
Reuters

Russia's Ukraine invasion is backdrop to election in Latvia

VILNIUS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvians were voting on Saturday in a parliamentary election, with opinion polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
NBC4 Columbus

Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79

TOKYO (AP) — A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, […]
