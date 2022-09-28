Read full article on original website
AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————NEW/DEVELOPING——————————————AFGHANISTAN — A suicide bombing struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says. SENT: 390 words, photos.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-TROPICAL WEATHER — A revived Hurricane Ian set...
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
US News and World Report
Democratic Ex-Cop Demings Closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, is the underdog against Rubio, who is seeking his third...
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Faces Dual Threat From Tornados, Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, many residents are wondering whether their homes may be in the direct path of the storm and what actions need to be taken to ensure their safety as well as their property's safety. Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, will...
AOL Corp
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
DeSantis says next two days will be ‘nasty’ as Hurricane Ian strengthens
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the next two days in the state will be “nasty” as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall imminently. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, and DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday it could reach land as a Category 5 hurricane but that it is “clearly” a major, powerful hurricane regardless.
Biden calls Hurricane Ian an ‘American crisis’
Hurricane Ian is “likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history” and is posing a crisis to the nation, President Joe Biden said on Friday, addressing the powerful storm that devastated Florida this week and reconstituted Friday in the Atlantic for a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina.
Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, vowed Saturday to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs as she made her first public appearance since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country’s national election.
UN: Nord Stream pipeline rupture largest single release of methane recorded
The ruptures on the Nord Stream pipelines in recent days have produced likely the largest single release of methane into the atmosphere ever recorded, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Manfredi Caltagirone, the leader of the program’s International Methane Emissions Observatory, told Reuters on Friday that an analysis of...
‘Women, life, liberty’: Iranian civil rights protests spread worldwide
Demonstrations in string of major cities in solidarity with protests sparked by death of Mahsa Amini in police custody
Russia's Ukraine invasion is backdrop to election in Latvia
VILNIUS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvians were voting on Saturday in a parliamentary election, with opinion polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.
Caesar Salads Were Invented In Mexico, And 14 Other Foods That You Might Not Have Realized Have Latin American Roots
Sorry, but your pumpkin spice latte wouldn't exist without Latin America.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
20 Top Tier Haunted Attractions Every Horror Fan Needs To Visit
Run, don't walk to these haunted attractions and experiences...if you dare.
Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79
TOKYO (AP) — A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, […]
Hurricane Ian slams ashore in southwest Florida with 150 mph winds
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast. The hurricane’s center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort...
