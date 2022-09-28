Read full article on original website
Related
Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute
Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...
BBC
Riseley artist, 11, 'overwhelmed' with house drawing requests
An 11-year-old artist said she was left "overwhelmed" when commissions to draw people's homes came rushing in. Alice, from Riseley, Bedfordshire, captured her own home and after being encouraged by her parents offered to paint others in her village for £1. She said getting 60 orders had been "joyful...
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC
109-year-old Oxford woman 'has a bacon sandwich every day'
A woman who has turned 109 and was born while King George V was on the throne, still enjoys a bacon sandwich every day for breakfast. Winifred Parker, who lives at a care home near Oxford, was born 13 years before Queen Elizabeth II and while Woodrow Wilson was US President.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Salford mayor wants footballers to buy £8m Lowry painting for public
A mayor has called on the "footballing community" to fund the purchase of a Lowry painting valued at £8m so it can remain on public display. The Players Foundation (PF), the Professional Footballers' Association charity, intends to auction LS Lowry's Going To The Match in October. It had previously...
BBC
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
Comments / 0