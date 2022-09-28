Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...

