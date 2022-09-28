ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Kornfeld
Person
Eugene Lee Yang
Person
Ned Fulmer
Person
Keith Habersberger
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
HOME & GARDEN
CNN

17 viral products our editors have tried and loved

TikTok and Instagram can be great resources for discovering new products, but sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s worth it and what just looks good on your social feed. From kitchen favorites to trending fashion finds, our editors have tested and truly loved these 16 internet-famous products.
SHOPPING
The Guardian

The super-rich ‘preppers’ planning to save themselves from the apocalypse

As a humanist who writes about the impact of digital technology on our lives, I am often mistaken for a futurist. The people most interested in hiring me for my opinions about technology are usually less concerned with building tools that help people live better lives in the present than they are in identifying the Next Big Thing through which to dominate them in the future. I don’t usually respond to their inquiries. Why help these guys ruin what’s left of the internet, much less civilisation?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Try Guys
Washington Examiner

Liberal culture is about creating racists and cowards

Figures in the liberal cultural space tend to go one of two ways. Either they succumb to racist proselytism or they spinelessly go along with the mob. Either way, this process destroys any semblance of creativity or individual merit they possess. The crusade against Meg Smaker and her documentary Jihad...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
M. Brown

A woman smashed into my car, then cried in my arms

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I knew the parking spot was a bit tight when I pulled in but I went ahead anyway because the entire parking lot was packed. I carefully maneuvered my way beside a bright, poppy red sports car, not thinking much of it.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

What’s the deal with BeReal?

Social media has been boiled down to a point where its users want to know exactly what others are doing at any moment during the day. What was once a collection of platforms to connect with friends and family around the world has now become a toolbox that borders on an invasion of privacy.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy