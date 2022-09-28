ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

#Grasslands
natureworldnews.com

Police Rescues a Harmless Big Gray Rat Snake Found in Home's Toilet in Alabama

Police immediately helped a homeowner in Alabama after they found a big gray rat snake hiding in the toilet. The snake is considered harmless and non-venomous. Newsweek published the story, saying that the incident happened on Friday in Eufaula. The snake found in the toilet is considered non-venomous. Immediately, the...
EUFAULA, AL
Phys.org

Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification

An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

More naturally occurring trees and less clustering could benefit urban forests

Excessive clustering of tree species in urban forests and overreliance on introduced species may make urban forests more vulnerable to pests or disease and reduce their ecosystem benefits, a study published today in eLife shows. The findings identify critical weaknesses in current tree-planting strategies in cities across the United States...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

Two of the World's Rarest Wolves to Make a Home in Colorado

The United States is home to a diverse and fascinating animal population. With its many National Parks and protected areas, the U.S. houses more than 400 species of mammals, 800 species of birds, 100,000 species of insects, 300 species of reptiles, close to 300 species of amphibians, and over 1,100 species of fish. Many of these species are also endemic, meaning they can only be found in American lands and waters.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists

Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
WORLD
msn.com

Scientists find evidence of liquid WATER on Mars in major breakthrough

Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests there could be liquid water on Mars - a breakthrough in our longtime efforts to determine if the Red Planet once hosted life. The University of Cambridge-led study provides the first independent evidence that uses data other than radar that there's liquid water...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

"Miracle plant" thought to be extinct rediscovered in Turkey

A researcher from Istanbul University has rediscovered in Turkey a "miracle plant" consumed widely by the ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, and long-thought to have become extinct over 2,000 years ago. According to Professor Mahmut Miski, the feruna drudeana plant that he discovered on Mount Hasan in Turkey may well be the famous ancient silphion. This is a plant with thick branching roots and yellow flowers attached to a thick stalk which were crushed, roasted, sautéed, and boiled for medicinal purposes, food, and even contraception.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict

For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones' Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers

Noisy miners are complicated creatures. These Australian native honeyeaters live in large cooperative groups, use alarm calls to target specific predators, and sometimes help raise the young of other miners. But they're perhaps best known for their aggressive and coordinated attacks on other birds – a behaviour known as "mobbing". We conducted a study investigating some of the possible factors that influence mobbing. We were interested in whether access to human food left on plates at cafes, or a high nectar supply thanks to planted gardens, might give urban miners extra energy and time to mob other species more often. We...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Genomic analysis reveals true origin of South America's canids

South America has more canid species than any place on Earth, and a surprising new UCLA-led genomic analysis shows that all these doglike animals evolved from a single species that entered the continent just 3.5 million to 4 million years ago. Scientists had long assumed that these diverse species sprang from multiple ancestors.
WILDLIFE

