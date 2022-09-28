Read full article on original website
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska’s Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. “Stop!” he said. “Look to your left.”. I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
Good News Network
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
Giant Hickory Horned Devils Are Emerging From Trees in Southeastern States
Some of America's largest caterpillars are coming down from the trees in time for winter.
Rare frogs released into California mountains after 2020 Bobcat Fire
Over two years after they were removed from California's San Gabriel Mountains due to the Bobcat Fire, endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs have been released into their native habitat.
natureworldnews.com
Police Rescues a Harmless Big Gray Rat Snake Found in Home's Toilet in Alabama
Police immediately helped a homeowner in Alabama after they found a big gray rat snake hiding in the toilet. The snake is considered harmless and non-venomous. Newsweek published the story, saying that the incident happened on Friday in Eufaula. The snake found in the toilet is considered non-venomous. Immediately, the...
Phys.org
Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification
An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
Phys.org
More naturally occurring trees and less clustering could benefit urban forests
Excessive clustering of tree species in urban forests and overreliance on introduced species may make urban forests more vulnerable to pests or disease and reduce their ecosystem benefits, a study published today in eLife shows. The findings identify critical weaknesses in current tree-planting strategies in cities across the United States...
Two of the World’s Rarest Wolves to Make a Home in Colorado
The United States is home to a diverse and fascinating animal population. With its many National Parks and protected areas, the U.S. houses more than 400 species of mammals, 800 species of birds, 100,000 species of insects, 300 species of reptiles, close to 300 species of amphibians, and over 1,100 species of fish. Many of these species are also endemic, meaning they can only be found in American lands and waters.
LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists
Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
msn.com
Scientists find evidence of liquid WATER on Mars in major breakthrough
Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests there could be liquid water on Mars - a breakthrough in our longtime efforts to determine if the Red Planet once hosted life. The University of Cambridge-led study provides the first independent evidence that uses data other than radar that there's liquid water...
earth.com
"Miracle plant” thought to be extinct rediscovered in Turkey
A researcher from Istanbul University has rediscovered in Turkey a “miracle plant” consumed widely by the ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, and long-thought to have become extinct over 2,000 years ago. According to Professor Mahmut Miski, the feruna drudeana plant that he discovered on Mount Hasan in Turkey may well be the famous ancient silphion. This is a plant with thick branching roots and yellow flowers attached to a thick stalk which were crushed, roasted, sautéed, and boiled for medicinal purposes, food, and even contraception.
Cannibalistic House Mice Destroying the Ecosystem of California Islands
The mice now inhabit an area roughly the size of two football fields.
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers
Noisy miners are complicated creatures. These Australian native honeyeaters live in large cooperative groups, use alarm calls to target specific predators, and sometimes help raise the young of other miners. But they’re perhaps best known for their aggressive and coordinated attacks on other birds – a behaviour known as “mobbing”. We conducted a study investigating some of the possible factors that influence mobbing. We were interested in whether access to human food left on plates at cafes, or a high nectar supply thanks to planted gardens, might give urban miners extra energy and time to mob other species more often. We...
The asteroid that created Earth’s largest crater may have been way bigger than we thought
Two billion years ago, an impactor (most likely an asteroid) crashed into the Earth near present-day Johannesburg, South Africa, forming the largest and oldest known crater on Earth. NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.It was possibly twice the size of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs.
A Tiny Translucent-Looking Light Green Species of Tree Frog, With Blue Armpits, Was Recently Discovered in Costa Rica
Recently the tapir valley tree frog, Tlalocohyla celeste, was discovered in the Tapir Valley Nature Reserve in Costa Rica. With its recent discovery, scientists have speculated that "the frog may be critically endangered since it lives in a 20-acre wetland within Tapir Valley Nature Reserve." [i]
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Bear Climb Tree in Jaw-Dropping Amount of Time
There’s no such thing as a “friendly” bear, at least not in the way that a dog or cat is considered friendly. They’re wild animals capable of causing severe injury and even death, should they choose to attack. That said, there are varying levels of ferocity...
Tracking the Lost Conifer, Western White Pine
"What pines? Where are these pines?" asked my birding friend after I mentioned I'd been getting to know western white pine, the forgotten conifer of our Key Peninsula forest.
Phys.org
Genomic analysis reveals true origin of South America's canids
South America has more canid species than any place on Earth, and a surprising new UCLA-led genomic analysis shows that all these doglike animals evolved from a single species that entered the continent just 3.5 million to 4 million years ago. Scientists had long assumed that these diverse species sprang from multiple ancestors.
