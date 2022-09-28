ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZqWW_0iD97zhR00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro is used to being in position to walk off games. Just not with a walk-off walk.

Alfaro drew a bases-loaded free pass from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.

The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.

Alfaro tossed his bat aside and gestured in surprise to the Padres’ dugout as he trotted to first base.

“I threw my bat. It happens. I don’t really try to do too much,” Alfaro said. “I don’t know how to describe the feeling. It was funny because I don’t walk that much. I couldn’t believe it. I walked to finish a game.”

It was Alfaro’s eighth career walk-off plate appearance and fifth this year. It was the 12th walk-off win for the Padres, who are 12-4 in extra innings.

Alfaro said the key in those plate appearances is “just try to relax, breathe. If you try to do too much, you’re going to overswing. That’s all I tried to do.”

Kimbrel “didn’t give me anything in the zone to put in play,” Alfaro said. “My plan was to get something close and try shoot it the other way, or up the middle. Pretty much that’s it. It helped me to get ready early and recognize the pitch.”

Padres manager Bob Melvin said the only surprise “is him literally walking to walk it off. It’s not really one of his things that he tends to do and we’ve seen him get a few hits to do it. But man, after getting down 0-1 like that, having to try to be patient, bases loaded, knowing he has to throw it over the plate, like I said, it’s not really his forte but he seems to come up big in those at-bats and really focuses. There’s a lot of desire in him.”

Melvin added “there’s a tremendous amount of success in that spot. Everybody feels good when he’s up there. I wouldn’t have called the walk walk-off but it shows that he’s been through it before and he has a lot of confidence in somehow getting a run in.”

Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out Mookie Betts for the third out.

The Padres had gone ahead 3-2 in the eighth when third baseman Justin Turner’s two-out, bases-loaded error on Drury’s broken-bat grounder allowed Trent Grisham to score.

San Diego played some sloppy defense in the ninth to let the Dodgers tie it at 3. Trea Turner hit a leadoff single against Josh Hader and went to third when Ha-seong’s error at shortstop allowed Will Smith to reach. Turner scored on Alfaro’s passed ball.

The Padres are closing in on their first playoff berth in a full season since 2006, when they won the NL West for the second straight season. They were aided by the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 loss to St. Louis. The Padres hold a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the second wild card. The Brewers stayed 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies.

San Diego won a first-round series against the Cardinals after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then were swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Dodgers.

Los Angeles remained at 106 wins, one shy of breaking the franchise record.

Padres left-hander Blake Snell pitched five strong innings and left with a 2-0 lead that the bullpen promptly gave up. Nick Martinez loaded the bases with one out in the sixth on a single and two walks before Max Muncy’s fielder’s choice brought in Trea Turner. It was originally ruled an inning-ending double play but was quickly overturned after a review. Robert Suarez came on and allowed Chris Taylor’s tying single.

San Diego gave Snell an early lead against lefty Tyler Anderson. Machado reached on a fielder’s choice, Drury doubled to left and Wil Myers bounced a single through the infield to bring them both in.

Anderson then retired his final 16 batters. He allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, struck out three and walked none.

Snell held the Dodgers to one hit while striking out six and walking three.

UMPIRE INTERFERENCE

Betts opened the game with a single and then stole second base, but plate umpire Sean Barber immediately stood up and gestured to call umpire’s interference on himself and wave Betts back to first. Replays showed catcher Austin Nola’s right elbow hit Barber’s facemask as he made the throw. Barber explained the call to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who didn’t look happy. Snell then retired the side.

JAIME JARRIN

The Padres presented a plaque to Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, the Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers, in a pregame ceremony at home plate. Jarrin is retiring after this season, his 64th with the Dodgers. The Padres were represented by Spanish-language broadcaster Eduardo Ortega along with owner Peter Seidler and brother Tom, a team senior vice president, who are members of the third generation of the O’Malley family that once owned the Dodgers.

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12) are scheduled to start Wednesday night in the middle game of the series.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Craig Kimbrel
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night. “It was a pretty electric atmosphere,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually found myself kind of nervous for his first at-bat, maybe just being all focused on it.” One game after tying the American League home run record of 61 that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles (12-11), then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Félix Bautista.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run

Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
The Associated Press

Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (86-71, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (102-55, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-7, 2.51 ERA, .92 WHIP, 192 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.65 ERA, .96 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -161, Rays +136; over/under is 6...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Royals play the Guardians looking to end road slide

Kansas City Royals (63-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers (107-48) conclude a three-game series with the San Diego Padres (86-69) Thursday night. Both teams will be starting relief pitchers. Brusdar Graterol (2-3) is projected to start for the Dodgers, while Steven Wilson (4-2) will take the bump for the Padres. The first pitch is slated for 9:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

SEATTLE (AP) — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something big in October, rather than a victory on the last day of September. But after 21 years, the Seattle Mariners could be excused for going a little over the top upon their return to the playoffs. “It’s better than maybe what you could dream it to be,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Mariners clinched a wild-card berth in the American League with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy