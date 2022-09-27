ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

usdtoreros.com

Conference Play Continues in Pacific Northwest

No. 4 San Diego (11-1, 2-0 WCC) • Gonzaga (3-10, 0-3 WCC) • Portland. September 29 | Martin Centre (2,000) • Spokane, Washington | October 1 | Chiles Center (4,852) • Portland, Oregon. Live Stream • WCC Network | Live Statistics • GoZags.com/PortlandPilots.com. Social...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

SDSU basketball’s 2022-2023 season officially begins

One of the most anticipated years in San Diego State basketball history has officially begun. According to the NCAA, the Aztecs moved from “out of season” to “in season” this week, making Monday’s practice the first of the 2022-2023 season. Since the start of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

20 Best Personal Trainers in San Diego

San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Home Prices Plunge

The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)

San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
globalmunchkins.com

[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets

San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

Where to Dine, Shop and Explore in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood

From Decadent Sushi to Cute Boutiques, Here’s What Not to Miss in Bankers Hill. Quaint and quality, Bankers Hill is a happening area full of savory eats, delicious drinks and unique shopping–all while maintaining a family-friendly, historic feel. Neighboring beloved Balboa Park, this urban, walkable area has a relaxed feel full of San Diego culture. Initially developed in the late Victorian period, you will find hints of the era at every turn through the architecture with a few classic residences transformed into now beloved eateries. Read on for a few of the best spots to visit in this charming neighborhood! Bankers Hill San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

