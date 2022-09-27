Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria KingsDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
usdtoreros.com
Conference Play Continues in Pacific Northwest
No. 4 San Diego (11-1, 2-0 WCC) • Gonzaga (3-10, 0-3 WCC) • Portland. September 29 | Martin Centre (2,000) • Spokane, Washington | October 1 | Chiles Center (4,852) • Portland, Oregon. Live Stream • WCC Network | Live Statistics • GoZags.com/PortlandPilots.com. Social...
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU basketball’s 2022-2023 season officially begins
One of the most anticipated years in San Diego State basketball history has officially begun. According to the NCAA, the Aztecs moved from “out of season” to “in season” this week, making Monday’s practice the first of the 2022-2023 season. Since the start of the...
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
sandiegomagazine.com
20 Best Personal Trainers in San Diego
San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Plunge
The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
Maui Native Launches Niuhi Brewing and Ono Kine Grindz in San Diego
New Brewery Collaborates with Local Sake Maker at Former Latchkey Brewing Site
RELATED PEOPLE
travellemming.com
15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)
San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
chulavistatoday.com
University of San Diego Sees Record-Breaking Diversity rates in its Newest Class
The University of San Diego sees a new number of minority students enrolling as Toreros. A recent report said that USD class of 2026 welcomed more academic students of color than Caucasian scholars, which is historic news for the university, a university that was recently ranked as the most beautiful campus in the country.
Jimmy Buffett postpones concert set for SDSU’s new stadium
Jimmy Buffett has postponed what was supposed to be the first-ever concert at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 22.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
globalmunchkins.com
[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets
San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
localemagazine.com
Where to Dine, Shop and Explore in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
From Decadent Sushi to Cute Boutiques, Here’s What Not to Miss in Bankers Hill. Quaint and quality, Bankers Hill is a happening area full of savory eats, delicious drinks and unique shopping–all while maintaining a family-friendly, historic feel. Neighboring beloved Balboa Park, this urban, walkable area has a relaxed feel full of San Diego culture. Initially developed in the late Victorian period, you will find hints of the era at every turn through the architecture with a few classic residences transformed into now beloved eateries. Read on for a few of the best spots to visit in this charming neighborhood! Bankers Hill San Diego.
Bill Walton criticizes San Diego mayor’s response to homelessness
San Diego local and NBA legend Bill Walton called out Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday during a news conference announcing a new initiative on homelessness that aims to publicly grade and call out leaders on their response to homelessness and its myriad of challenges.
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
Bioluminescent display of ‘Red Tide’ could bring bacteria along the coast
It’s that time of year when onlookers gather at San Diego County beaches just after sunset in hopes of catching a glimpse of the “red tide."
kusi.com
Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future.
Comments / 0